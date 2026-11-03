Opposition organiser killed in South Africa before local elections

An MKP organiser was shot dead in KwaZulu-Natal ahead of Wednesday's local elections, as police investigate the motive and political violence concerns grow.

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 3 - An opposition party organiser was killed in South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal province late on Monday, heightening fears of political violence before Wednesday's local government elections.

Senior police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda said on Tuesday that a murder case had been opened after Lastborn Shazi, whom the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) identified, was shot dead at his home while on a Zoom call coordinating the party's election campaign. Netshiunda said police were investigating the motive. No arrests have been announced in connection with the killing. The death adds to concerns about political violence during the municipal election period.

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Political Murders And Election Violence

South African police said at the weekend that 20 murders involving political representatives, party members and supporters had been recorded during the municipal election period. Recent polls project the MKP to emerge as the largest party in the hotly contested eThekwini metropolitan area. That region is the economic hub of KwaZulu-Natal province, and the party could displace the governing African National Congress (ANC) there. Former President Jacob Zuma leads the MKP after a bitter split with the ANC in 2023.

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The party's rise helped erode the ANC's support in the 2024 national election. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa last week ordered the deployment of 510 soldiers to KwaZulu-Natal to support police. Authorities have identified more than 165 polling stations in the province as high-risk. The killing of Shazi occurred while he was coordinating the party's election campaign by Zoom, according to the MKP.

The incident highlights the tense atmosphere in KwaZulu-Natal, a key battleground for Wednesday's vote. Police have not yet provided further details on the circumstances of the shooting or possible suspects. The investigation into the motive is ongoing. The municipal elections are scheduled for Wednesday across South Africa.

Security Forces Deployed For Vote

In KwaZulu-Natal, security forces are on heightened alert after the recent political killings. The MKP has not yet issued a formal statement beyond identifying Shazi as its organiser. The party's campaign activities in the province continue despite the killing. Political analysts say the violence could affect voter turnout and the credibility of the elections in hotly contested areas like eThekwini.

The ANC and MKP are the main contenders in the region. Ramaphosa's deployment of 510 soldiers is part of efforts to ensure safety at polling stations. Police have flagged more than 165 polling stations as high-risk in KwaZulu-Natal alone. The weekend police report of 20 political murders underscores the scale of the challenge.

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It includes killings of political representatives, party members, and supporters during the election period. Shazi's death is the latest incident to raise alarm. The MKP said he was shot at his home while on a Zoom call coordinating the campaign. Netshiunda confirmed the murder case and said police are investigating the motive.

Final Campaign Days Under Threat

Further updates are expected as the investigation proceeds. The elections will test the strength of the ANC and the rising influence of the MKP, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal. The province has seen political violence in past election cycles. Security forces remain deployed to protect voters and candidates.

The government has called for calm and pledged to bring perpetrators to justice. Voting is set for Wednesday, with results expected later in the week. The killing of Shazi has cast a shadow over the final days of campaigning. MKP supporters have gathered in some areas, calling for justice.

Police have urged the public to remain calm and allow the investigation to proceed. The political temperature in KwaZulu-Natal remains high as parties make their final pitches. The outcome in eThekwini could shape the national political landscape.