Optimizely confirms a cyber attack targeting 178 major websites including the BBC and IKEA. Hackers injected malicious JavaScript to steal credit card data and infect Apple devices, compromising customer information across global brands.

Optimizely confirmed a significant security breach on November 16 that compromised the digital infrastructure of nearly 200 prominent global websites. The incident involved the injection of corrupted JavaScript code designed to steal sensitive financial data and exploit Apple devices. Major organizations affected by this coordinated cyber attack included the BBC, IKEA, Air France, and HSBC UAE.

Optimizely Incident Details And Scope

Optimizely, a digital experience platform widely used by large enterprises to customize online user interactions, disclosed that it identified and contained the security incident. The company stated that the vulnerable code path was blocked and the injected malicious scripts were removed from its systems. Customers directly impacted by the breach were contacted individually to inform them of the situation and the steps taken to secure their data.

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Targets Include BBC, IKEA, And Air France

Security researcher Scott Helme, who first uncovered the scope of the attack, published a detailed list of affected entities on his blog on November 16. The compromised sites ranked among the most visited platforms globally, including Zoom, CNN, Salesforce, GitLab, Equifax, and Peacock. Helme highlighted that the breach reached critical infrastructure providers and major retail and banking sectors, underscoring the wide reach of the intrusion.

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Credit Card Theft And Apple Device Exploitation

The primary objective of the hackers was to steal users' credit card numbers and cryptocurrency holdings. In addition to financial theft, the attackers aimed to upload code to Apple devices to further exploit them through the compromised web pages. Cyber News reported that approximately 178 websites were targeted using the corrupted JavaScript embedded in Optimizely tools, creating a direct pathway for data exfiltration and device compromise.

Financial Losses And Response Timeline

Scott Helme reported that the attacker's crypto wallets received approximately US$7,040 within roughly nine hours on the 16th of November. The rapid accumulation of funds indicated an efficient execution of the financial theft component of the attack. Optimizely emphasized that most of the malicious code was taken down quickly, limiting the window of exposure for visitors to the affected websites and reducing the potential for widespread data loss.