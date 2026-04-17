Orphaned Monkey Finds Surrogate Mother in Stuffed Dog at Mexican Zoo

A 6-week-old patas monkey named Yuji, rejected by his mother, is being raised with the help of a stuffed dog at the Guadalajara Zoo in Mexico. The specialized care program aims to ensure his survival and development, drawing parallels to other viral animal surrogate stories.

In a touching display of surrogate care, Yuji, a 6-week-old patas monkey at the Guadalajara Zoo in Mexico, finds comfort and security in a stuffed dog, his chosen maternal figure. This unusual bond developed after Yuji's biological mother, Kamaria, a first-time parent, proved unable to establish a maternal connection, rejecting her newborn.

Weighing a fragile 673 grams at the time of his intensive care, Yuji is the latest success story emerging from the zoo's specialized assisted rearing program. His situation has resonated deeply with the public, drawing comparisons to Punch, a Japanese macaque that previously gained internet fame for its reliance on a stuffed orangutan as a surrogate parent. However, unlike Punch, Yuji has not yet experienced direct interaction with other patas monkeys. His days are primarily spent within the controlled environment of the Comprehensive Center for Animal Medicine and Welfare (CIMBA) at the zoo, where a dedicated team of 12 veterinarians and biologists oversee his development. The timeline for Yuji's integration into a habitat shared with 12 adult patas monkeys and three other infants remains undetermined. This crucial transition hinges on his successful weaning from a milk-based diet to a more mature diet comprising fruits and vegetables, a process expected to take approximately six months, according to Iván Reynoso Ruiz, head of the primate section at the Guadalajara Zoo. Kamaria exhibited concerning behavior shortly after giving birth on March 3rd, struggling to properly hold her infant and preventing the newborn from securing a grip. Recognizing the critical situation, zoo staff promptly intervened, separating the mother and her underdeveloped offspring, who initially weighed a mere 443 grams. Yuji was immediately placed in an incubator at CIMBA to regulate his body temperature and ensure his survival, marking the commencement of his assisted rearing. This practice is a vital tool employed by zoos to safeguard the health and development of vulnerable young animals. Yuji was affectionately named after a popular Japanese manga character by his caregivers. Throughout his initial weeks, he received constant attention and was bottle-fed a specially fortified milk formula. From the outset, a stuffed animal was introduced to provide him with much-needed comfort and a sense of security, effectively fulfilling the role of a surrogate mother. To maintain optimal hygiene, the original stuffed dog is regularly rotated with two other plush companions, a bear and another monkey, guaranteeing Yuji always has a clean and comforting presence. Caregivers have also enriched Yuji's enclosure with a small hammock and ropes to encourage his physical development and exploration. As he demonstrated increased weight gain and longer periods of sleep, his feeding regimen was adjusted. Yuji now receives his first of four daily bottles at 7 am. While the heartwarming stories of Punch and Yuji have garnered widespread public affection and social media attention, some animal rights advocates express reservations about the practice of assisted rearing. Diana Valencia, an animal rights activist, argues that a natural habitat is irreplaceable and that animals possess an inherent right to experience their lives within their natural environments. In response to these ethical considerations, the Guadalajara Zoo's primate expert underscored the pivotal role modern zoos play in protecting endangered species from escalating global threats. He emphasized that Yuji's intervention was a matter of life or death, and that without this crucial support, the young monkey would have likely succumbed to the challenges of survival. The zoo's commitment to providing Yuji with a second chance highlights the complex ethical landscape of wildlife conservation





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