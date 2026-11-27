Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura leads the push for Japan's secondary capital designation to enhance national resilience and boost regional economic growth against Tokyo.

Osaka Prefecture is positioning itself as the primary candidate to become Japan's designated secondary capital following the enactment of new legislation aimed at safeguarding national governance during emergencies. The Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura has championed this initiative, arguing that the region possesses the unique economic and infrastructural strengths necessary to maintain critical government functions if the capital Tokyo faces a catastrophic disaster. This development marks a significant shift in the balance of power between the two largest metropolitan areas in the country.

Legislative Criteria for Backup Capital Designation

The Japanese Parliament approved a landmark law in July to establish at least one secondary or backup capital to ensure continuity of state operations. The Cabinet approved specific qualifying criteria in October, which mandate that a designated prefecture must contribute at least 2.1 percent of the national gross domestic product. Furthermore, the prefecture must contain a city with a population representing at least 1.2 percent of the total national population.

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Geographical separation from the capital is a strict requirement for eligibility. The selected area must exist outside the economic sphere of Greater Tokyo and sit outside the projected damage zones of major seismic events such as a Tokyo earthquake or a potential eruption of Mount Fuji. Potential candidates identified by the government include Hokkaido with its capital Sapporo, Aichi prefecture with Nagoya, Fukuoka, and Osaka.

The Japanese government announced on November 27 that it will formally accept applications for the designation in June. The administration aims to designate multiple prefectures by the end of 2027, with the backup capital initiative scheduled to commence operations in the fiscal year beginning in April 2028. Each designated backup capital will be granted authority to implement regulatory and tax reforms intended to transform the region into a powerful economic growth engine for the nation.

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Governor Yoshimura's Strategic Vision and JIP Influence

Owari Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura, the leader of the Japan Innovation Party, stated during a news conference in Tokyo on November 25 that his objective is not to construct a mini-Tokyo. Instead, he aims to leverage Osaka's distinct character and strengths to enhance national resilience and contribute to broader economic growth across Japan. The legislation was heavily influenced by the Japan Innovation Party, a regional political force that recently joined forces with the ruling Liberal Democratic Party after the latter ended its 26-year alliance with Komeito in October 2025.

Yoshimura highlighted several institutions that already maintain business continuity plans with backup functions located in Osaka. These include the Bank of Japan, the Tokyo Stock Exchange, and the public broadcaster NHK. He argued that reducing the overconcentration of government and business functions in Tokyo is essential for creating a disaster-proof national structure, as no single area in Japan is immune to natural catastrophes. The governor, who boasts 1.3 million followers on X, remains a polarizing figure in Japanese politics due to his history of controversial statements and combative public persona.

Controversy Surrounding the Osaka Metropolis Plan

Critics and opposition lawmakers have denounced Yoshimura's push for the secondary capital designation as a political maneuver to revive the Osaka Metropolis Plan. This controversial proposal seeks to reorganize Osaka City into a structure similar to Tokyo's special wards by 2031. Under the current administrative system, the 24 wards of Osaka City function as subdivisions of the Osaka City government, whereas Tokyo's 23 core wards operate as semi-autonomous municipalities under the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

The Japan Innovation Party's scheme involves abolishing Osaka City as a single municipality and restructuring its 24 wards into four special wards. Proponents argue that this reorganization would eliminate substantial overlap in local governance, as core bureaucratic and business functions are heavily concentrated in Osaka City. Critics warn that this move could force another referendum on the metropolis plan in 2027, reigniting deep-seated regional debates about local autonomy and administrative efficiency.