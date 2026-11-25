OTP Bank Plc expands Asian capital access via a new $9.9b Euro Medium Term Note programme listed on the Singapore Exchange. The inaugural $1.4b Tier 2 notes attracted a $5.8b order book with a 4.625% coupon.

OTP Bank Plc has officially listed its $9.9b (€7b) Euro Medium Term Note programme on the Singapore Exchange. This strategic move significantly expands the bank's access to Asian capital markets. The programme allows OTP to issue debt in multiple tranches, currencies, structures, and maturities over time. This expansion marks a pivotal step in the institution's international financing strategy for Central and Eastern Europe.

Inaugural $1.4b Tier 2 Notes Priced at 4.625 Percent

The programme's inaugural issuance comprised $1.4b (€1b) in Tier 2 notes. These notes were priced on 16 June 2026 and have been listed on the Singapore Exchange since 3 November. The listing also extends to Hong Kong and Luxembourg, providing a multi-jurisdictional presence for this debt instrument. The issuance attracted a massive $5.8b order book, establishing it as OTP's largest-ever order book. It was priced at a 4.625% coupon rate. This specific transaction represents the largest Tier 2 bond issuance by a financial institution in Central and Eastern Europe. The success of this offering highlights strong investor demand for OTP Bank's debt instruments in the Asian market.

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Regulatory Approval and Cross-Border Listings Established

The regulatory foundation for this expansion was laid on 27 May when the programme was approved by Luxembourg's Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier. This approval was a critical prerequisite for the subsequent listings in key financial hubs. The programme has been listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since May 2026. This earlier listing in Hong Kong was accompanied by several bonds issued under the same programme structure. The multi-exchange listing strategy on the Singapore Exchange, Hong Kong, and Luxembourg demonstrates OTP's commitment to a diversified investor base. It ensures that the bank can tap into liquidity pools across different time zones and investor demographics.

OTP Bank Accesses Diverse Investor Base in Asia

By listing on the Singapore Exchange, OTP Bank Plc is directly targeting institutional investors in Asia. The Asian market has been a primary driver of global debt issuance volumes in recent years. This move allows the Hungarian bank to diversify its funding sources beyond traditional European markets. The ability to issue debt in multiple currencies and structures under the programme provides OTP with significant flexibility. It can tailor its financing to match the needs of specific investor segments in Asia. This strategic positioning is expected to enhance the bank's capital efficiency and support its growth objectives in the region.

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Strategic Impact on Central and Eastern European Banking

The successful pricing of this $5.8b order book sets a new benchmark for financial institutions in Central and Eastern Europe. It demonstrates that banks from this region can achieve deep demand in international markets. Other regional financial institutions may look to OTP Bank's structure as a model for their own expansions. The large order book suggests that investors view OTP Bank's credit profile favorably. This positive reception can lead to tighter spreads and better terms for future issuances. The move also signals confidence in the stability of the bank's operations and its strategic direction.

Next Steps for OTP Bank Euro Medium Term Note Programme

With the programme now active and listed on three major exchanges, OTP Bank is positioned to execute further issuances. The bank can utilize the framework to raise additional capital as market conditions and liquidity needs dictate. The flexibility of the Euro Medium Term Note structure allows for rapid deployment of funds when opportunities arise. Investors on the Singapore Exchange, Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and in Luxembourg will have ongoing access to OTP's debt instruments. This continuous market presence will help maintain the bank's visibility and credibility among global investors. The next steps involve monitoring market conditions and executing subsequent tranches as required by the bank's funding strategy. OTP Bank has thus solidified its position as a major player in the cross-border debt financing landscape.