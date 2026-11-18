The owner of Melbourne Cup runner So You Are has demanded accountability after the horse's body was found in a Sydney rubbish bin. Racing NSW has launched an inquiry into the veterinary clinic's handling of the remains.

The thoroughbred racehorse So You Are, an eight-time winner and the eighth-place finisher in the prestigious Melbourne Cup, has passed away, sparking a fierce controversy regarding the disposal of his remains.

The horse, a five-year-old gelding, died on November 16 following a severe and untreatable bout of colic. Instead of receiving a dignified burial, his body was placed in an industrial rubbish bin near Sydney while awaiting final interment. This grim discovery was brought to public attention when Stuart Ramsey, the owner and breeder of So You Are, posted harrowing footage online on November 18.

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Outrage Over Horse Remains In Rubbish Bin

The video showed the lifeless body of the celebrated animal mixed with general waste, triggering immediate and widespread outrage across the community and the racing industry. Ramsey described the incident as a bloody disgrace, stating that it was the worst thing he had witnessed in his entire lifetime. He demanded that heads should roll and called for a full investigation into the practices of the veterinary clinic responsible, REC Equine Specialists.

Ramsey emphasized that such treatment is completely unacceptable for an animal that had been a beloved part of his breeding program and racing stable. The owner made it clear that the clinic responsible for organizing the disposal should be held accountable and removed from their positions, arguing that they had failed in their duty of care and respect for the animal.

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The emotional reaction from Ramsey highlights the deep bond between horse owners and their animals, viewing them not just as livestock but as valued members of the family and partners in high-stakes competition. The public outcry has placed immense pressure on industry leaders to address what many see as a systemic failure in how dead horses are handled after death, particularly when they do not have immediate access to private burial options.

Calls For Stricter Equine Welfare Regulations

This case has become a symbol of the broader debate surrounding equine welfare and the ethical responsibilities of veterinarians and industry bodies when dealing with the aftermath of a horse's life. The incident has reignited conversations about transparency, dignity, and the standard of care that should be extended to all animals, regardless of their status or final resting place.

Stakeholders are now demanding stricter regulations and more humane alternatives to landfill disposal to ensure that such a disgraceful situation does not happen again to any other horse or owner in the future. The racing community is currently united in its desire to see swift and decisive action taken to restore faith in the industry's commitment to welfare standards.