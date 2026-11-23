Outram Park Ya Hua Rou Gu Cha is closing its Keppel Road outlet after two decades. The eatery will reopen at Tanjong Pagar Distripark in January 2027.

Outram Park Ya Hua Rou Gu Cha is officially closing its long-standing location along Keppel Road after twenty years of operation. The popular Teochew-style bak kut teh eatery confirmed that it will soon reopen its doors in January 2027. The new establishment will be situated at Tanjong Pagar Distripark, a location only a five-minute walk from the current Keppel Road site.

Core Reasons for Business Relocation

The decision to move stems from the expiration of the land lease for the PSA Tanjong Pagar Complex. This complex is part of the larger Tanjong Pagar Terminal area, and its lease is set to expire next year. As a result, the site will be returned to the government to facilitate upcoming redevelopment works. This administrative change directly impacts the continuity of Outram Park Ya Hua Rou Gu Cha at its current address.

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Shin Min Daily News reports that the expiry of the lease will affect approximately ten food and beverage businesses located on the ground level of the building. Outram Park Ya Hua Rou Gu Cha is one of these affected vendors. The relocation allows the business to maintain its presence in the neighborhood rather than dispersing to distant locations.

Owner History and Stakeholder Perspectives

Founders Peck Hua Gwee and Guek Hua Gwee launched the business as a humble stall in River Valley. They expanded their operations by moving to Havelock Road in 1995. The sisters eventually opened their flagship outlet at Keppel Road in 2006, where they have served customers for the past twenty years. Their journey reflects a long history of adapting to the changing landscape of Singapore's hawker and food centre scene.

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The owners are relocating to Tanjong Pagar Distripark with the strategic hope that their regular patrons will not have to travel far to find their favourite eatery. By choosing a location just five minutes away, they aim to preserve their customer base while complying with the lease expiry requirements. This proximity is intended to minimize disruption for the loyal fanbase that has gathered over two decades.

Real-World Impact and Future Operations

Customers of Outram Park Ya Hua Rou Gu Cha can expect a temporary closure while the business transitions to its new home. The eatery is well known for its distinctively peppery Teochew-style bak kut teh. The move ensures that this specific culinary offering remains available in the Tanjong Pagar district after the current lease concludes.

Outram Park Ya Hua Rou Gu Cha will resume operations at the new Tanjong Pagar Distripark address in January 2027. This timeline gives the business adequate time to set up the new kitchen and dining area before welcoming customers back. The specific date marks the end of the transition period and the beginning of a new chapter for the twenty-year-old brand.

Industry observers note that the relocation of ten food and beverage businesses in the PSA Tanjong Pagar Complex highlights the broader shifts in Singapore's commercial real estate sector. As land leases expire and redevelopment projects commence, long-standing businesses often face the challenge of finding compatible new locations. The move of Outram Park Ya Hua Rou Gu Cha to Tanjong Pagar Distripark serves as a case study in maintaining local heritage amidst urban renewal.

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AsiaOne has reached out to Outram Park Ya Hua Rou Gu Cha for additional details regarding the reopening process. Further information may become available as the January 2027 opening date approaches. For now, patrons can plan their visits to the Keppel Road outlet with the understanding that it will cease operations before the end of the current year.