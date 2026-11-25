A video shows a man appearing to use a barcode sticker on his finger to deposit bottles into a BCRS machine, prompting online criticism and questions about safeguards. NEA says it takes a serious view of deliberate misuse, while BCRS Ltd says fraud detection technology is in place.

A video showing a man appearing to use a barcode sticker attached to his finger to deposit empty beverage containers into a Beverage Container Return Scheme (BCRS) machine has sparked online discussion about his actions and the scheme's safeguards.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Tuesday (Nov 24) that it takes a serious view of any deliberate misuse of Return Right machines and urged the public to use them responsibly. The video was shared on Facebook on Sunday (Nov 22). In the nearly two-minute clip, a man dressed in a white shirt can be seen standing in front of a BCRS machine, with a large garbage bag beside him.

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Man Scans Bottle Barcodes With Finger Label

He processes bottles with both hands, using his right hand to scan their barcodes, while his left index finger appears to have an additional barcode label attached. The man was also seen removing the caps from the bottles before inserting them into the machine. He also deposited other items such as aluminium cans. The video has drawn attention over how the system could be misused.

Under the comments section, some netizens questioned whether the BCRS system had sufficient safeguards to prevent potential misuse. One user commented: Is the BCRS system flawed? Don't each bottle have its individual code? Others criticised the man's actions.

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Netizens Question BCRS Safeguards And Honesty

One described them as dishonest and called for action to be taken, saying: This is outright cheating. (He) should be dealt with seriously. Another added: I still don't understand. There is clearly a CCTV there and people are still so daring to commit such acts?

In response to media queries, the NEA, which oversees and licenses the BCRS, said it takes a serious view of any deliberate misuse of Return Right machines and urged the public to use them responsibly. A NEA spokesperson said: We have reminded BCRS Ltd to take appropriate measures to safeguard the integrity of the scheme and address any deliberate misuse. The agency will continue working with the operator to review and strengthen safeguards where necessary.

BCRS Operator Confirms CCTV And Fraud Detection

BCRS Ltd also said in its media reply that all Return Right machines are equipped with digital transaction logs, 24-hour CCTV surveillance and fraud detection technology. A BCRS Ltd spokesperson said: As the scheme operator, our priority is to ensure the system functions reliably and fairly for everyone. This includes validating refund claims and reconciling transaction records to guard against fraud, in accordance with our operating licence.

The operator added that it regularly monitors data across the return network to detect anomalous transaction patterns. It will refer any fraudulent behaviour to the relevant authorities for investigation and appropriate action. BCRS Ltd also noted that it had previously worked with its Return Network Operators to calibrate the machines following an earlier incident.