Over 1,100 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes seized from lorry at Woodlands Checkpoint

ICA officers discovered more than 1,100 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden behind tomato-labeled boxes in a Malaysia-registered lorry at Woodlands Checkpoint. The driver was arrested and the case referred to Singapore Customs.

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers conducting checks at Woodlands Checkpoint on May 29 uncovered a significant smuggling attempt involving duty-unpaid cigarettes concealed within a Malaysia-registered lorry.

The lorry had declared a consignment of tomatoes, but when officers inspected the cargo, they found no fruit-only cartons deceptively labeled with tomato drawings. Behind these marked cartons, officers discovered over 1,100 unmarked cartons containing the illicit cigarettes. A video released by ICA shows the meticulous search process, with officers moving past the tomato-labeled boxes to reveal the hidden contraband. The operation was initiated after an assessment and investigation officer profiled the lorry and flagged it for enhanced inspection.

The 24-year-old Malaysian driver was arrested, and the case has been handed over to Singapore Customs for further investigation. Under the Customs Act and the Goods and Services Tax Act, buying, selling, conveying, possessing, or dealing with duty-unpaid goods constitutes a serious offense. Penalties include fines of up to 40 times the evaded duty, imprisonment for up to six years, or both. This incident highlights the ongoing vigilance of Singapore's border agencies in curbing illicit trade and protecting revenue.

The use of misdeclaration and concealment tactics underscores the need for robust risk profiling and thorough physical checks at land border checkpoints. The collaboration between ICA and Singapore Customs ensures that such smuggling attempts are intercepted before they enter the market, where they could undermine legitimate businesses and public health initiatives. Duty-unpaid cigarettes not only represent a loss of tax revenue but also often bypass health regulations and age restrictions.

The successful detection of this large quantity demonstrates the effectiveness of targeted enforcement operations. Authorities continue to appeal for public information to combat such illicit activities. This seizure serves as a deterrent to would-be smugglers and reinforces Singapore's zero-tolerance stance on contraband goods





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Smuggling Duty-Unpaid Cigarettes Woodlands Checkpoint ICA Singapore Customs Contraband Tax Evasion Lorry Inspection

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