Over 400 counterfeit goods seized, 2 women arrested in Yishun operation

Two women, aged 30 and 47, have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the online sale of counterfeit goods. The duo was caught during a police operation between April and May, and the items seized included luxury bags, wallets, watches, sunglasses, pouches, and accessories. The estimated street value of the seized goods was around $14,800. The police take a serious view of intellectual property rights infringement.

Over 400 counterfeit goods were seized during a police operation between April and May, and two women were arrested for their alleged involvement. The duo was caught selling the fake items online through various locations in Yishun , Bukit Batok , and Punggol .

The estimated street value of the seized goods was over $14,800. The police emphasize the importance of protecting intellectual property rights and warn the public of the legal consequences associated with distributing and selling counterfeit goods. The Court of Appeal recently made a decision related to counterfeit goods. The law requires those convicted of possessing goods with falsely applied trademarks for the purpose of trade to be fined up to $100,000, jailed for up to five years, or both





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Counterfeit Goods Intellectual Property Rights Infringement Online Sale Yishun Bukit Batok Punggol Police Operation

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