Over 600 personnel join Exercise Quicksilver 12 at RTS Link Woodlands North station

More than 600 personnel from Singapore and Malaysia took part in a two-day emergency-preparedness exercise at Woodlands North station on Nov 11 and 12, testing readiness for public security incidents ahead of the RTS Link opening in February 2027.

More than 600 personnel from various agencies and stakeholders took part in an emergency-preparedness exercise on Nov 11 and 12 at the RTS Link Woodlands North station.

The two-day Exercise Quicksilver 12 aimed to assess the operational readiness, response capabilities and inter-agency coordination in managing public security incidents at the station, ahead of the RTS Link's operational launch. The exercise was jointly conducted by the Singapore Police Force (SPF), Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and Land Transport Authority (LTA). Participants included officers from the four agencies, as well as personnel from Certis Cisco and SMRT.

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Exercise Quicksilver 12 Tests Coordination

They were put through a series of simulated public security incidents that required agencies to coordinate their responses, make timely decisions and deploy resources effectively. The exercise culminated in a coordinated tactical operation to resolve a simulated hostage situation at the station. The scenario tested the agencies' ability to work together in managing evolving threats and bringing the situation to a safe resolution.

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During the exercise, SPF officers responded to the simulated hostage situation through checks on suspicious luggage and patrols. Through discussion and coordination with ICA officers, an arrest was made to resolve the simulated emergency. The SCDF was also mobilised to extinguish a vehicle on fire using a water jet. The exercise covered joint firefighting, medical triage, casualty evacuation and cross-border emergency response, according to a joint statement by Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs and Malaysia's National Security Council (MKN).

Such exercises underscore the agencies' collective commitment to safeguarding public safety and security, particularly at critical transport infrastructure, said the police. The SPF said it would continue working with Government agencies and key stakeholders to strengthen inter-agency coordination and operational preparedness. Such exercises are part of efforts to ensure a swift and coordinated response to public security incidents, particularly at critical transport infrastructure.

RTS Link Set To Open In 2027

The RTS Link, with a capacity of more than 600 passengers per train, connects Singapore's Woodlands North station to Bukit Chagar in Johor Bahru, a ride that will take about five minutes. It is expected to open in February 2027, according to a joint statement by the RTS Operations (RTSO), Singapore's Land Transport Authority (LTA) and Malaysia's Ministry of Transport on Oct 2.

With the RTS Link's capacity to serve up to 10,000 passengers per hour per direction, ensuring the safety and security of RTS Link passengers, infrastructure and operations is a shared priority for both countries, the statement said.