More than 782,000 eligible Singaporeans born in 1976 or earlier will receive a CPF top-up of between $500 and $1,500 by Dec 8 under a $1.04 billion Budget 2026 payout aimed at building retirement savings. The top-up is automatic and tiered by CPF retirement savings and home annual value.

More than 782,000 eligible Singaporeans born in or before 1976 will receive a Central Provident Fund top-up of up to $1,500 by Dec 8, the Ministry of Manpower and the CPF Board said in a joint statement on Nov 20.

The payout is a $1.04 billion Budget 2026 measure aimed at helping recipients build their retirement savings. It is intended to support seniors who may face challenges in building their retirement savings. To qualify, recipients must be Singapore citizens residing in Singapore and born in 1976 or earlier.

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CPF Top-Up Eligibility Criteria And Property Limits

As at Dec 31, 2025, they must also have CPF retirement savings below the 2026 Basic Retirement Sum of $110,200, live in a property with an annual value not exceeding $31,000, and own no more than one property. The top-up amount, ranging from $500 to $1,500, will be tiered according to recipients' CPF retirement savings and the annual value of their residence.

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Recipients will receive $1,500 if they have CPF retirement savings of less than $60,000 and their property has an annual value of not more than $21,000. Those with CPF retirement savings of at least $60,000 but less than $110,200, and whose property has an annual value of not more than $21,000, will receive $1,000. Those whose property has an annual value of more than $21,000 but not exceeding $31,000 will receive $500.

CPF retirement savings will be based on the sum of the Retirement Account and CPF LIFE balances, or the sum of Ordinary Account and Special Account balances if a Retirement Account has not yet been created. Eligible recipients aged 55 and above will receive the top-up in their Retirement Accounts, while those below 55 will receive it in their Special Accounts.

Automatic CPF Top-Ups And Interest Rate Benefits

The top-ups will earn higher CPF interest rates in these accounts and help recipients grow their retirement savings, the statement added. The top-up will be automatically credited to eligible recipients' CPF accounts, with no action required. Eligible recipients will be notified by SMS via the gov.sg sender ID after the top-up has been credited. Those without a Singpass-registered mobile number will be informed by letter sent to the address registered on their Singapore identity card.

In his Budget speech on Feb 12, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who is also Finance Minister, said that as Singapore's population ages, the Government will provide more support for seniors so they can age with dignity, security and peace of mind. PM Wong added that with longer lifespans, retirement adequacy is a major concern for many Singaporeans, and the Government's aim is clear: Singaporeans who work and contribute to CPF consistently should be able to meet their basic retirement needs with confidence.

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Those with lower balances will receive larger top-ups, so that support is targeted at where it is most needed, PM Wong said.