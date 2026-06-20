Singaporean property buyers tend to overgeneralise parts of the housing market, which can limit their possibilities and influence the liquidity that sellers can face when they prepare to sell their asset.

Overgeneralising neighbourhoods can be limiting your possibilities in the housing market . Singaporean property buyers tend to overgeneralise parts of the housing market . Some examples include Queenstown being a cheaper alternative if you need a centrally located home, or residential neighbourhoods in the West being the cheapest place to buy condos in Singapore.

However, there is often a tendency to take these generalisations too literally, and that perspective can limit some of the other possibilities out there. It also means that the exceptions will catch you off-guard. This doesn't just apply to buyers in the market, it also influences the liquidity that sellers can face when they prepare to sell their asset. Over the years, we've seen how buying preferences and preferred neighbourhoods can change over the years.

If you don't keep up with these trends, there's a chance you may be relying on outdated assumptions when you plan a sale or purchase. We've taken a deep dive into several planning areas on Stacked Pro, examining transaction data, buyer profiles, pricing trends, and the different sub-locations within popular planning areas. Several findings stood out as we come to the end of this series of articles, and the findings challenged some of the common assumptions regarding these towns.

One of the findings is that Queenstown isn't that much cheaper compared to the Central Region anymore. In the 2000s and 2010s, there was a perception among some buyers that Queenstown offered the best affordable alternative for buyers looking for homes near the city centre.

However, our analysis suggests that by the end of 2025, that distinction may be fading. We found that between 2015 and 2025, Queenstown's average resale and sub-sale prices rose from $1,205 psf to $2,020 psf. This means that average condo resale prices in Queenstown now sit almost level with the average price of resale condos in Bukit Merah, which commands an average price of approximately $2,000 psf mark. The rate of price growth also reflects this trend.

Prices in the broader Central Region rose about 3.54 per cent over the past decade, whereas the price growth in Queenstown outpaced this at an annualised rate of 5.3 per cent growth over the same period. Looking back to 2015, we can see that average condo prices in Queenstown were about 17 per cent below the average price of private homes in the Central Region. At this rate, Queenstown may no longer be the cheaper alternative to Central Region homes.

Another finding is that Geylang may be one of the more complex and unique zones so far. While the area is highly accessible and centrally located, there is an underlying association that the area is tied to dense traffic, underdeveloped shophouses, vice activities, and low-cost rental options.

However, Geylang is a lot more than its flamboyant reputation. We found that over the past decade, Geylang has quietly been one of the strongest-performing planning areas in the Central Region. Average resale and sub-sale prices rose from $1,126 psf in 2015 to $1,852 psf in 2025, representing annualised growth of 5.1 per cent. As mentioned in the previous section, the Central Region grew only 3.54 per cent over this same period.

We'd also add that Singapore's non-landed residential market grew from $1,197 psf to $1,756 psf from 2015 to 2025, which represents an annualised rate of 3.91 per cent. The residential market in Geylang not only outperformed both market benchmarks, but also narrowed the gap with the rest of the Central Region. By 2025, it had reached around 90 per cent of the Central Region average.

In 2015, buyers paid almost 29 per cent more on average for a Central Region condo compared to one in Geylang. The main reason is that, whatever its underlying reputation, Geylang has exceptional accessibility. It helps that all of this comes at a relatively lower entry price for properties there compared to most parts of the Central Region, although that price gap is narrowing





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Overgeneralising Neighbourhoods Singaporean Property Buyers Housing Market Queenstown Geylang Central Region Price Growth

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