A new picture book retells the 2002 felling of a rare Changi heritage tree. Authors Alan John and Quek Hong Shin aim to inspire conservation in young Singaporean readers through this educational story.

A new children's picture book titled Owen And The Changi Tree now brings to life the 2002 felling of a rare heritage tree near Changi Village. Written by former journalist Alan John and illustrated by Quek Hong Shin, the publication marks their fifth collaborative work. The narrative transforms a historic environmental incident into an engaging story for young audiences to foster greater appreciation for Singapore's natural heritage.

The 2002 Changi Heritage Tree Incident

The core subject of the book is the destruction of a 150-year-old Hopea sangal tree, locally known as chengal pasir. In 2002, researchers believed this species had become extinct in Singapore only to discover it had been carelessly chopped down two months later. The incident left behind only a stump near Changi Village and sparked islandwide public grief. That same year, the event resulted in a record court penalty for the responsible company and prompted legislative changes to better protect Singapore's heritage trees. Readers can access fact pages within the book that document these old clippings and photos to understand the full legal and social context.

Also read Siblings quit six-figure jobs to open 34-seat Curry Kong eatery at Plaza 8

John and Quek's Narrative Development Process

Alan John, who was working on the night desk at The Straits Times during the 2002 event, recalls that the public reaction was remarkable. Citizens flooded newspapers with letters, gathered to mourn at the stump, and even tracked down felled logs at a sawmill to rescue timber for sculptures. John first considered turning the headline into a book in 2017 after visiting the Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum with a group of foreign journalists. Science educator and environmental champion Leo Tan stopped the tour near a cross-section slice of the felled tree and vividly recounted how the press and public had rallied around the loss. Everyone in the group crowded around the exhibit to take photographs, prompting John to jot down a working title, Who Chopped Down The Changi Tree?, on his list alongside Quek Hong Shin.

Introducing The Black-naped Oriole Guide

Making a tree feel engaging for young readers proved challenging for John, whose previous four picture books starred charismatic animals like a polar bear, elephant, tiger, and hippopotamus. The breakthrough arrived during the 2020 Covid-19 circuit breaker when John noticed a yellow bird visiting his window almost every other day. After sharing a photo on a local wildlife Facebook group, he identified the cheerful visitor as a black-naped oriole. The bird's distinctive, melodious call and flash of yellow eventually became the narrative thread. In the story, a curious boy named Owen follows the black-naped oriole to the magnificent old tree and later returns with the bird to find it tragically gone.

Advertisement

Conservation Impact and Upcoming Events

John hopes the book encourages families to look up the next time they step outside and realize that trees are not just a green backdrop but are different, beautiful, and precious. The book features educational elements that teach children how Singapore's laws evolved to safeguard greenery and how the Changi tree lived on through rescued wood and seeds collected before its destruction. Environmental champion Leo Tan praised the authors for weaving nature, conservation, and human values into a captivating story. Owen And The Changi Tree is priced at $14.95 before GST and is available on the publisher Straits Times Press' website.

Author Meet-and-Greet Scheduled For December

Young readers and their parents can meet authors Alan John and Quek Hong Shin at a storytelling session on December 6. The event runs from 11am to noon at Woods in the Books at New Bahru. Admission to the session is free, although advance registration is required via Elisa Chia. This event provides a direct opportunity for the community to engage with the creators behind this unique piece of Singaporean literary and environmental history.