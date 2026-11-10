Singapore warns owners to stop using Elba tumble dryer EBD 602S after six fires in five months

Singapore's Consumer Product Safety Office has issued a safety advisory urging owners of the Elba tumble dryer model EBD 602S to stop using it if possible, after six fire incidents were reported over the past five months. The model is no longer sold in Singapore, but the advisory applies to all units still in use.

Singapore's Consumer Product Safety Office (CPSO) has issued a safety advisory urging consumers who own or use a particular Elba tumble dryer model to stop using it if possible, after six reported fire incidents involving the model over the past five months.

The advisory, issued on Tuesday, November 10, covers the Elba tumble dryer model EBD 602S. The CPSO said there appears to be a higher risk of fire associated with this appliance. The office is part of the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore. It said investigations are ongoing and the root cause of the fires has yet to be determined. The affected EBD 602S model is no longer sold in retail outlets in Singapore.

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Consumer Safety Advice Issued

However, the advisory applies to all units still in use, and those who still own or use the appliance have been urged to take precautions. In its advisory, the CPSO strongly encouraged consumers to monitor the dryer closely whenever it is in use. It added that the appliance should not be left unattended. If possible, consumers should stop using the dryer.

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As in all cases, members of the public are advised to refer to the user manual when using the appliance, the office said. Consumers can identify whether their appliance is affected by checking the brand and model number on the product label. The CPSO reminded owners that the advisory applies to all EBD 602S tumble dryer units. The office also said it will provide further updates when the investigation concludes.

Consumer safety remains its top priority, and it appreciates the cooperation of the public in taking the necessary precautions. The CPSO said it has received reports of six fire incidents in Singapore involving the tumble dryer model from home appliance brand Elba over the past five months. While the model is no longer sold in local retail outlets, the regulator warned that existing units pose an elevated fire risk and should be handled with care.

Ongoing Investigation Into Fire Risk

Owners who continue to operate the machine must monitor it closely whenever it is in use and never leave it running unattended, in line with the safety guidance issued by the office. The Consumer Product Safety Office, which is overseen by the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore, issued the advisory on November 10 and said more information would follow once the probe into the fires is complete.