Pakatan Harapan Rally in Malaysia

The news text discusses the possibility of a snap election in Malaysia led by the Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. It also highlights the unity government forming between PH and BN.

Malaysia n Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has indicated the possibility of a snap election , This comes a day after the Johor Chief Minister announced that Barisan Nasional (BN) will contest all seats in the upcoming state election .

The southern state is not due for polls until June next year, but speculation of an early elections in Malaysia has been heating up. Pakatan Harapan (PH) - the coalition led by Mr Anwar, held its national convention in Johor Bahru today. PH and BN formed a unity government at the federal level following the 2022 GE. They later extended that cooperation across six state elections held in 2023.

Afifah Ariffin reports. Meanwhile two former ministers have announced that they are leaving Mr Anwar’s People's Justice Party (PKR). Mr Rafizi Ramli and Mr Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad – who served in Mr Anwar's cabinet, said they will join Parti Bersama Malaysia or Malaysian United Party. They will also vacate their parliamentary seats. Melissa Goh with more





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim Barisan Nasional Unity Government Pakatan Harapan Johor Chief Minister Parti Bersama Malaysia People's Justice Party PKR State Election Snap Election

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Local Malaysia Jokes About Indian Politicians' Alcohol Crackdown Amid Anti-Alcohol PoliciesA post on Facebook by influencer Tanaka Mustafa on the anti-alcohol policies in Tamil Nadu raised some eyebrows when he said, 'Vijay can just shut down liquor factories in Tamil Nadu, because there’s no Diyepi there.' Users commenting on the post quickly linked the word Diyepi to the Democratic Action Party (DAP). They also alleged that alcohol is also accessed in schools, probably related to events organized in Chinese schools where alcohol is said to be flowing.

Read more »

Malaysia arrests 35 individuals involved in loan sharking ring in SingaporeSome 35 people believed to have been recruited for loan sharking activities in Singapore have been arrested in an integrated operation with the Singapore Police Force, according to Malaysia's Inspector-General of Police. The enforcement follows a report by New Straits Times earlier this month about gig workers being recruited through online job groups to carry out deliveries in Singapore.

Read more »

Malaysia Debates Targeted Fuel Subsidy Rationalisation Amid Economic PressuresPrime Minister Anwar Ibrahim confirms ongoing discussions on fuel subsidy reforms, with concerns over rising costs and fiscal sustainability. Deputy Finance Minister Liew Chin Tong clarifies recent misinterpretations about the policy, while economic advisers warn of unsustainable spending. The debate highlights challenges in balancing financial prudence with household affordability.

Read more »

Former Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli Quits PKR, Joins Parti Bersama MalaysiaFormer Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli and former Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi quit PKR and joined minority political party Parti Bersama Malaysia, officially handing over the party registration certificate to their founder, Tan Gin Theam.

Read more »