The PCB introduces a five-category contract system for 2026-27, expanding the roster to 38 players while Salman Ali Agha and Babar Azam secure top tier status.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officially announced a comprehensive restructuring of its central player contracts on Saturday, introducing a new five-tier system that expands the pool of contracted athletes from 30 to 38 for the 2026-27 cycle. This significant policy shift aims to better recognize specialist contributions across different formats of the game while establishing a clearer developmental pathway for emerging talent within the national cricket setup.

Top Tier Exclusivity for Elite Performers

Under the newly unveiled framework, only two players, Salman Ali Agha and Babar Azam, have been placed in the highest category of central contracts. This designation underscores their consistent performance and critical importance to the national team across multiple formats. The restriction of the top tier to just these two individuals highlights the PCB's intent to strictly define the elite echelon of Pakistani cricket based on rigorous performance metrics.

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Five Specialized Contract Categories Defined

The new structure replaces the previous uniform contract model with five distinct categories designed to accommodate the varying demands of modern cricket. These categories include players selected for Tests and ODIs, dedicated Test specialists, those focused on ODIs and T20Is, T20I specialists, and a specific group for emerging players within the developmental pathway. This granular approach allows the board to tailor contracts to specific skill sets rather than applying a one-size-fits-all solution to national squad selection.

Eligibility Requirements and Contract Duration

To be eligible for central contracts under this new regime, male cricketers must have participated in at least four Tests, six One Day Internationals, or six Twenty20 Internationals within the previous 12 months. The PCB established this threshold in June to ensure that only actively playing international stars receive financial security. The new contracts are valid through June 30, 2027, ending a period of uncertainty where players had been without central contracts since the previous cycle expired in June.

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Notable Omissions from the Contract List

Several high-profile players were omitted from the centrally contracted list, marking a significant change in the squad's financial and professional landscape. Former captain Mohammad Rizwan, former Test skipper Shan Masood, and opener Saim Ayub are among the most notable exclusions. Their absence suggests that the PCB is placing a premium on current form and specific format utility over past leadership or experience when determining contract allocations.

Further Exclusions and Future Implications

The list of omitted players extends beyond the senior leadership group, affecting other established names in the national setup. Hasan Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Noman Ali, Hussain Talat, Khurram Shahzad, Abbas Afridi, and Mohammad Wasim Jnr are also absent from the new contracts. This widespread reduction indicates a strategic pivot by the Pakistan Cricket Board towards a more specialized and potentially younger cohort of players for the upcoming international season.