Pakistan Deploys 750-Person Anti-Stubble Unit to Tackle Lahore Smog Crisis

Punjab authorities deploy rapid-response teams and subsidized machinery to curb illegal paddy stubble burning, addressing hazardous air quality levels in Lahore and across South Asia.

Pakistan has escalated its enforcement efforts against illegal agricultural burning by deploying a specialized 750-member force across 67 rapid-response units in Punjab. This initiative aims to extinguish paddy stubble fires within 10 to 15 minutes of detection, directly targeting the primary driver of the severe smog crisis enveloping Lahore and surrounding regions. The crackdown coincides with hazardous air quality ratings and growing public health concerns as winter conditions trap pollutants near the ground.

Operational Structure of Quick Response Teams

Silat Saeed, head of the Environment Protection and Climate Change Department in Punjab, confirmed the formation of this massive anti-smog task force earlier this year. The units are strategically positioned in major rice-growing districts to ensure swift intervention when fires are reported. Teams utilize direct patrol and community complaints to identify burning sites, allowing them to mobilize quickly before the smoke spreads widely into urban centers.

Also read Saqib takes seven on debut but Pakistan and Sri Lanka draw first test

Field operations involve officers dismounting vehicles to directly suppress flames using water sprays and other extinguishing methods. Ashfaq Hussain, a deputy director of the force, emphasized the department's commitment to minimizing response times through multiple reporting channels. The goal is to reduce the visible haze that significantly lowers air quality and visibility for millions of residents in the region.

Enforcement Measures and Financial Penalties

Violators caught setting fields ablaze face strict legal and financial consequences designed to deter the practice. Muhammad Farooq, an assistant director of the Punjab Agriculture Department, outlined that farmers are subject to fines of 15,000 Pakistani rupees, equivalent to S$70, for each acre where burning occurs. These penalties serve as a immediate deterrent against the traditional method of post-harvest field clearing.

Advertisement

Non-compliance with these fines can lead to further prosecution and potential jail terms of up to six months. During a single 24-hour period this week, the department received 679 reports of field fires and successfully extinguished 650 of them. This high rate of intervention demonstrates the operational capacity of the new units to handle significant enforcement loads across the province.

Technology Subsidies and Farmer Adoption

Beyond enforcement, the government is promoting alternative agricultural technologies to reduce reliance on fire. Authorities have distributed over 10,000 subsidized super seeders, covering 60 per cent of the equipment cost while farmers pay the remaining 40 per cent. This machinery allows for direct wheat planting without the need to burn crop residue, offering a cleaner and potentially more efficient farming method.

Early adopters like Muhammad Ismail, who manages 50 acres, report that switching to super seeders has significantly boosted wheat yields per acre. However, widespread adoption remains a challenge. Local farmers such as Saleem Abbas note that many still prefer burning due to its low cost and speed in clearing fields for subsequent crops, indicating a deep-rooted behavioral barrier to change.

Public Health Data and Regional Impacts

Despite official statistics showing a 31 per cent drop in smog-related throat hospitalizations compared to October 2025, patients continue to crowd hospital corridors in Lahore. Ahmed Abubakar, a heart patient at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, reported increased breathing difficulties and eye infections linked to the smog. Mohammad Niaz Butt also cited severe nasal and throat blockages, reflecting the tangible health impacts on civilians.

Advertisement

The pollution crisis extends beyond borders, with Pakistan and India often blaming each other for worsening air quality. Satellites indicate that burned areas in both countries are currently below the historical average for this time of year. Nevertheless, Swiss group IQAir has rated Lahore air as very unhealthy, underscoring the persistent gap between satellite data and ground-level human experience in major urban centers.