Pakistan announced on November 29 that it will send troops to Saudi Arabia to strengthen the Kingdom's defences against Houthi missile and drone attacks, operationalising the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement with Turkey.

Pakistan's military announced on Sunday November 29 that it will send troops to help strengthen Saudi Arabia's defences amid relentless attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

In a statement, the military said the troops would carry out their duties within Saudi territory under existing defence co-operation arrangements and agreed commitments. The military did not disclose the number of soldiers, their specific assignments, the duration of the deployment, or when the troops are set to land in Saudi Arabia.

Also read Saudi Arabia Shoots Down Houthi Missile Targeting Riyadh Amid Renewed Strikes on Sanaa

Saudi Arabia Faces Mounting Pressure

Saudi Arabia, a major US ally in the region, has been facing mounting pressure after the Iran war erupted in February following US and Israeli strikes on the Islamic Republic. It has turned to regional allies including Turkey, Pakistan, Egypt and Syria to beef up its defences in the face of Houthi missile and drone strikes, some of which were deadly.

The kingdom has been countering the Houthis over the past decade in Yemen's civil war, backing the internationally recognised government in the south. However, the Houthis control Yemen's most populous areas, including the capital Sanaa. Fighting escalated this summer between the Houthi rebels and the government's Saudi-backed forces. The Houthis have also launched direct and deadly attacks on Saudi Arabia and imposed a blockade on its shipping in what has been viewed as an extension of the US-Iran war.

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In recent months, the rebels performed their biggest land grab in years, capturing Yemen's Red Sea coast from pro-government forces. This, along with the closure of a key Saudi pipeline, strengthened their ability to choke off Saudi oil exports, pushing up global fuel prices and giving Iran greater leverage.

Trilateral Mecca Joint Defence Agreement

The announcement came two days after Pakistani, Turkish and Saudi defence and military officials met in Islamabad and reaffirmed their support for Riyadh under a trilateral agreement that treats an attack on one member as an attack on all. Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement on August 7, declaring that an attack on one member would be treated as an attack on all three.

The countries have described the pact as purely defensive and said it is not directed against any particular state, including neighbouring Iran. A photo from August 31 showed Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan posing with Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and senior military and civilian officials at the first meeting of the Strategic Political and Defence Committee under the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement in Istanbul.

The agreement builds on decades of Pakistani military service in Saudi Arabia, where an unspecified number of Pakistani troops have been stationed since the early 1980s to train and advise Saudi forces. The announcement also came just over a month after Egypt said it would provide military support to Saudi Arabia to defend itself against Houthi attacks, without giving details.

A regional official briefed on the matter said at the time that Egypt would deploy air defence systems and aircraft to help repel missiles and drones fired at Saudi Arabia. The Egyptian support is defensive in nature and will not include any ground troops in Yemen, the official said on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to reporters.

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Sunday's statement reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to protecting Islam's two holiest mosques in the Saudi cities of Mecca and Medina. It said the deployment of troops will strengthen Saudi Arabia's defensive capabilities amid emerging security concerns. The military said: The troops will discharge their assigned responsibilities within Saudi territory, under agreed commitments and the established framework of defence co-operation. It added that this deployment will contribute towards further strengthening the Kingdom's defensive capabilities amid emerging security concerns.

Saudi Arabia Accuses Houthis

Saudi Arabia has accused the Houthis of firing missiles and drones towards Mecca and Medina since the escalation began in the summer. The Houthis vehemently denied attacking Islam's two holiest cities. The rebels have intensified their campaign against Saudi infrastructure, claiming attacks on key facilities such as the Ras Tanura oil refinery on November 27.

The deployment follows a meeting in Riyadh in October where the three countries agreed to implement their collective defence commitments, including arrangements for the rapid deployment of military forces and equipment to Saudi Arabia. Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has previously said Pakistan would use whatever means are available to defend the kingdom against Houthi attacks.

Pakistan Pursues Diplomatic Efforts

Pakistan is also pursuing diplomatic efforts with countries including Qatar to bring the United States and Iran back to negotiations to end their conflict. Islamabad brokered an interim agreement between the two sides in June. In a statement late Saturday, a senior Houthi official lashed out at Pakistan and Turkey over their alliance with Saudi Arabia.

Mohamed Ali al-Houthi, member of the Supreme Political Council, said Ankara and Islamabad, which joined Riyadh in the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement, have ignored the Saudi aggression, the blockade, the killings and the ongoing crimes in Yemen. He said: Just as the previous coalition against our country ended in failure, any future coalition will likewise fail.

Al-Houthi was referring to the 2015 US-backed, Saudi-led coalition that joined the Yemen civil war against the Houthis in a bid to restore Yemen's internationally recognised government.