Mohammad Ishaq Dar confirmed that eleven Pakistani and twenty Iranian crew members detained by US forces near Singapore have been repatriated, thanking Singapore, Iran and the United States for coordinated diplomatic efforts.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Mohammad Ishaq Dar announced on May 15 that a total of thirty‑one seafarers – eleven Pakistan i citizens and twenty Iran ian nationals – have been freed after their vessels were intercepted by United States forces near Singapore ’s maritime zone.

In a post on the social‑media platform X, Dar explained that the men were captured during an operation that targeted the ships for alleged violations of sanctions, and that diplomatic engagement by Pakistan, Iran and the United States was crucial to securing their release. The Pakistani government had already reached out to Singapore earlier in the month, seeking the city‑state’s assistance in repatriating the crew members and ensuring their safe passage to their home countries.

Dar publicly thanked Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and the wider Singaporean administration for their swift cooperation, noting that the Singaporean authorities facilitated the transfer of the seamen from the detention area to a quarantine facility in Singapore before arranging onward travel. The released sailors were first flown from Singapore to Bangkok, where they underwent health checks and received briefings from Pakistani and Iranian diplomatic staff.

On the evening of May 15 they boarded a commercial flight bound for Islamabad, where the Pakistani crew members were received by officials at the airport. The Iranian nationals continued from Bangkok to Tehran after a brief layover, rejoining families after more than a week of uncertainty. Dar emphasized that all of the men were in good health and in high spirits, and he reaffirmed his government’s commitment to looking after Pakistanis abroad, especially those caught in distress abroad.

He also expressed gratitude to Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi for his role in the negotiations, and to United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio for what Dar described as “close coordination” that made the seamless return possible. The episode highlights the complex interplay of maritime security, sanctions enforcement and diplomatic channels in the Indo‑Pacific region.

While the United States’ seizure was framed as a measure to enforce international sanctions, the subsequent diplomatic outreach demonstrated how regional partners such as Singapore can act as neutral venues for humanitarian resolution. Pakistan’s swift diplomatic outreach, coupled with Iran’s parallel advocacy for its citizens, illustrates a coordinated multilateral response that avoided a prolonged standoff. Dar’s statements also underscore a broader policy priority: safeguarding the welfare of overseas Pakistani workers, who form a sizable remittance‑sending diaspora.

By publicly acknowledging the cooperation of all parties involved, Dar sought to reinforce Pakistan’s image as a responsible actor that values the safety of its nationals while maintaining constructive ties with both regional allies and global powers. The incident arrived amid other news from Singapore, where the labor market is undergoing a shift due to rising operational costs and the growing influence of artificial‑intelligence‑driven manufacturing.

Nevertheless, the successful diplomatic handling of the seafarers’ release has been praised as a testament to Singapore’s reputation as a hub for conflict resolution and consular assistance in Southeast Asia. As Pakistan continues to navigate complex international waters, the episode may set a precedent for future cooperation between South Asian states and their neighbors when citizens are caught in geopolitical cross‑currents





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