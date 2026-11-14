Pakistan Punjab Quick Response Units Tackle Stuble Burning and Smog Crisis

Punjab authorities deploy 750 rapid response officers to combat stubble burning and smog. New fines and machinery subsidies aim to protect public health in Lahore.

Punjab authorities in Pakistan have launched an intensified crackdown on agricultural fires to combat the severe seasonal smog choking Lahore and surrounding regions. As of November 14, 2026, a specialized quick-response unit successfully contained a paddy field fire on the outskirts of Lahore, preventing the smoke from worsening the air quality index which the Swiss monitoring group IQAir had previously classified as very unhealthy.

Rapid Response Unit Deployment Strategy

The Punjab Environment Protection and Climate Change Department has established a 750-member force organized into 67 rapid-response units across major rice-growing districts. Silwat Saeed, the chief of this department, confirmed that these teams are tasked with reaching reported field fires within 10 to 15 minutes to extinguish them before they contribute to the regional haze.

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Ashfaq Hussain, a deputy director of the force, explained that the unit receives complaints through multiple local channels and prioritizes immediate action. In one recent 24-hour period, the department processed 679 field fire reports across Punjab and successfully extinguished 650 of the incidents, demonstrating the scale of the operational response.

Fines and Machinery Subsidies for Farmers

To deter illegal burning, the government has implemented strict penalties and financial incentives for agricultural adoption of cleaner technologies. Muhammad Farooq, an assistant director of the Punjab Agriculture Department, stated that farmers caught setting fields ablaze face a fine of 15,000 Pakistani rupees, equivalent to approximately 54 US dollars, for each acre burned.

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Those who refuse to pay these fines face prosecution and potential jail terms of up to six months. Concurrently, the government has distributed more than 10,000 subsidized super seeders, covering 60 percent of the cost while farmers pay the remaining 40 percent to help clear fields without burning residue.

Health Impacts and Medical Statistics

The health consequences of the smog remain acute for residents of Lahore, with hospitals reporting increased admissions for respiratory and cardiac issues. Abdullah Nayyar, the director general of the Punjab Environment Protection Department, noted that data indicates smog-related throat hospitalizations last month were at 69 percent of the level recorded in October 2025.

At Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, patients like Ahmed Abubakar, a diabetic heart patient with a bypass history, reported breathing problems and eye infections linked to the haze. Local resident Mohammad Niaz Butt expressed frustration over the ongoing situation, stating that the burning continues without sufficient intervention despite the visible health risks.

Competing Views on Agricultural Practices

While some farmers have adopted cleaner methods, many others continue burning stubble due to cost and time constraints. Muhammad Ismail, a local farmer managing 50 acres, reported that switching to subsidized super seeders significantly boosted his wheat yield per acre compared to traditional burning methods.

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However, farmer Saleem Abbas noted that burning remains popular because it is widely regarded as the cheapest and fastest way to prepare fields for the next crop. The challenge is exacerbated by the transboundary nature of the pollution, with Pakistan and India frequently accusing each other of worsening the air quality in the region.

Satellite Data and Regional Cooperation

Recent satellite observations have detected less burned area in India and Pakistan than the historical average for this time of year. Despite this data, locals in Pakistan often struggle to perceive tangible improvements in air quality, highlighting the gap between statistical reductions and lived experience.

Punjab officials claim their campaign is working through these visible enforcement steps. Silwat Saeed emphasized that the challenge is significant for both countries and that Pakistan has raised these concerns with Indian officials at international forums to seek coordinated solutions for the annual pollution crisis.