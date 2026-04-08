Pakistan's Diplomatic Win Shows the Value of Middle Powers in US-Iran Conflict

Pakistan's role as a mediator in the US-Iran conflict highlights the strategic importance of middle powers. This article explores Islamabad's diplomatic efforts, historical ties, and strategic positioning.

Derek Grossman of the University of Southern California highlights Pakistan 's diplomatic successes as an example of the effectiveness of middle powers navigating various spheres of influence. A recent meeting in Islamabad on March 29, 2026, brought together foreign ministers from Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan , and Turkey to discuss regional de-escalation amidst the ongoing US-Israel conflict with Iran.

This summit underscores Pakistan's evolving role in international diplomacy, particularly in the complex geopolitical landscape of the Middle East. The news highlights Islamabad's ability to serve as a crucial intermediary, a skill honed over decades of strategic partnerships. Instead of direct engagement, Washington utilized Islamabad as a key channel for messaging between the US and Iran, particularly concerning the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Pakistan’s diplomatic history is notable for its versatility, encompassing strong relationships with both the US and China, forged during the Cold War and through subsequent geopolitical shifts. Its strategic position and access to key players have enabled it to facilitate sensitive dialogues. Pakistan's diplomatic prowess is rooted in its historical connections and strategic positioning. Pakistan’s ties with the US were strengthened during the Cold War because of its anti-Communist stance and the backing from China since the Indo-Pakistan wars of 1965 and 1971. The US leveraged Pakistan's access to China at a time when Washington lacked direct engagement with Beijing. At America’s behest, Pakistan facilitated secret diplomacy involving Henry Kissinger, culminating in Richard Nixon’s historic 1972 visit to meet Mao Zedong. Following Mr. Trump's return to the White House in 2025, Pakistan made a concerted effort to re-engage with the US, driven by a desire to repair strained ties after the US withdrawal from Afghanistan and a strategic need to counter deepening US-India cooperation. Pakistan invested heavily in lobbying and diplomatic outreach in the US, securing high-level engagement on critical issues. It also played a role in de-escalating the India-Pakistan crisis, although New Delhi disputes this assessment. Mr. Trump hosted Pakistani Field Marshal Asim Munir at the White House for a private meeting, indicating the significance of these discussions. Pakistan also coordinated with China on potential diplomatic pathways for the Iran war, which is crucial due to Beijing's interest in de-escalation, as it remains the primary buyer of Iranian oil exports. This demonstrates Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts extending beyond its immediate borders and into regional conflicts.\Pakistan's efforts extend to balancing its relationships in the Middle East. In 2025, Pakistan signed a mutual defense agreement with Saudi Arabia, demonstrating its commitment to supporting the kingdom's security. While not a formal treaty, the agreement holds significance given Pakistan's nuclear capabilities. At the same time, Pakistan’s relations with Iran have largely remained stable, despite border tensions. While cross-border issues persist, neither side desires sustained escalation. Pakistan maintains close relations with other Middle Eastern states, including Egypt, Oman, Qatar, and Turkey, which have also sought to mediate the Iran war. However, it was Pakistan that Mr. Trump credited with the diplomatic successes. The temporary pause in hostilities between the US and Iran suggests that Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts, in conjunction with China, are the most serious roadmap towards a negotiated settlement, potentially restoring the pre-conflict status quo. The possibility of a more lasting deal is likely if both sides consider the high costs of prolonged conflict. Pakistan's strategic location and established relationships across diverse regional players position it well to play a significant role in navigating sensitive issues.\The recent diplomatic successes of Pakistan, particularly its role in facilitating dialogue related to the US-Iran conflict, highlight the capabilities of a middle power to influence international affairs. The meeting of foreign ministers from several key regional players in Islamabad underscores the recognition of Pakistan's strategic importance. Pakistan’s historical ties with both the US and China, and its engagement across the Middle East, provide it with the necessary leverage for mediation and conflict resolution. This ability to navigate complex geopolitical landscapes has allowed Pakistan to become a key player, often acting as a bridge between nations with competing interests. The ongoing crisis between the US and Iran, and the desire to find a peaceful solution, highlights the value of the unique diplomatic channels that Pakistan has developed. The success in facilitating dialogue between the US and Iran illustrates Pakistan’s commitment to regional stability. As global dynamics continue to evolve, Pakistan’s diplomatic strategies serve as a model for how middle powers can assert their influence and contribute to a more stable international order. The use of intermediaries is becoming increasingly important, especially in regions with complex political relations. Pakistan’s ability to foster dialogue and build trust with various nations demonstrates its capacity to maintain stability and promote peace. This recent success and the recognition by major powers of its diplomatic efforts highlight the growing importance of Pakistan's influence on the world stage





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