Pakistan to Host Electronic Signing of US-Iran Peace Deal, Says PM Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announces that Pakistan is preparing for the electronic signing of the US-Iran peace deal within 24 hours, followed by technical talks. The deal marks a historic breakthrough in nuclear negotiations.

Pakistan is preparing for the electronic signing of the US-Iran peace deal immediately after finalisation, followed by technical level talks next week, says Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif .

The announcement came as negotiators from the United States and Iran concluded a marathon session in Vienna, with sources indicating that a historic agreement could be finalised within 24 hours. Sharif, in a post on social media platform X, described the development as a breakthrough moment, stating that we are closer to a peace deal than ever before.

The Pakistani leader expressed gratitude to both Washington and Tehran for their commitment during the negotiations, and acknowledged the support from regional allies. The electronic signing, a first in diplomatic history for such a high-stakes accord, underscores the urgency and the delicate nature of the process. Technical talks scheduled for next week will focus on implementation mechanisms, including verification protocols and phased sanctions relief.

The deal is expected to address Iran's nuclear program and regional security concerns, with reports suggesting that it includes provisions for the gradual lifting of economic sanctions in exchange for verifiable steps by Iran to limit its enrichment activities. Regional analysts view Pakistan's role as a mediator as pivotal, given its diplomatic ties with both Iran and the United States.

The agreement is anticipated to have far-reaching implications for global oil prices, Middle East stability, and the balance of power in the Persian Gulf. Iran's leadership, while cautious, has signalled openness to a peaceful resolution, with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei earlier endorsing the negotiations. The electronic signing ceremony is expected to be conducted via secure communication channels, with representatives from both nations signing the document digitally.

This method was chosen to accelerate the process and avoid logistical delays associated with in-person meetings. The technical talks will include experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and other international bodies to ensure compliance. The deal represents a significant diplomatic victory for the Biden administration, which had prioritised reviving the nuclear deal after the US withdrawal in 2018. For Iran, the deal offers a path to economic relief and international legitimacy.

Observers note that the agreement could reshape geopolitical alignments in the region, with Pakistan emerging as a key facilitator. The Pakistani government has called for a new era of cooperation in the region, emphasising that the deal must be inclusive and sustainable.

Meanwhile, street celebrations in Tehran and Washington remain subdued as citizens await the official confirmation. The global community is watching closely, with the United Nations Secretary-General commending the efforts of all parties. The electronic signature will mark the culmination of months of intense diplomacy, involving shuttle diplomacy by Pakistani officials between Tehran and Western capitals. The next week's technical talks are critical to iron out details such as the timeline for sanctions removal and the monitoring of Iran's compliance.

There is cautious optimism that the deal, if implemented fully, could prevent a broader conflict and reduce tensions across the Middle East





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