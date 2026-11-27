Pakistan and Turkey reaffirm military support for Saudi Arabia under the Mecca Defense Agreement during high-level talks in Islamabad on November 27.

Pakistan and Turkey have formally reaffirmed their military solidarity with Saudi Arabia during high-level defense discussions held in Islamabad on November 27. The trilateral meeting focused on strengthening the Mecca Defense Agreement, a strategic framework designed to provide collective security against regional threats in the Middle East.

Strategic Defense Commitments Solidified

Defence and military officials from Pakistan, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia engaged in more than two hours of intensive talks to address escalating tensions in the region. The delegation agreed to back diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalating conflicts while simultaneously pledging robust support for Saudi Arabia against ongoing attacks by Houthi rebels.

Also read Houthi Strike Hits Saudi Aramco Jazan Refinery, Killing Worker

The discussions underscored the operational reality of the Joint Mecca Defence Agreement, which treats an attack on one member state as an attack on all three nations. This mutual defense clause forms the core of the security architecture, ensuring that any aggression against Saudi territory triggers an immediate and coordinated response from Islamabad and Ankara.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar highlighted the consensus reached during the session, emphasizing the commitment to peaceful resolution through dialogue. He stated that the three sides reiterated their strong condemnation of the attacks launched by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.

These attacks have increasingly targeted civilian populations and critical infrastructure within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The ministers stressed that such actions are unacceptable and directly threaten the stability of the broader Middle Eastern region.

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Official Ratification and Political Opposition

A significant procedural milestone was achieved when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan formally approved the agreement, completing Turkey's ratification process for the defense pact. This final step was officially published in Turkey's Official Gazette on November 27.

Turkish legislators had previously approved the agreement by a vote of 279 to 119 in the 600-seat Parliament earlier this month. Despite this majority support, the deal faced significant scrutiny from opposition parties who argued that the pact could embroil Turkey in regional wars.

Opponents expressed deep concerns that the agreement might put Turkish soldiers in harm's way, potentially dragging Ankara into direct conflict with Houthi forces or other regional actors. Nevertheless, the government maintained that the pact is strictly defensive in nature.

Turkish officials have explicitly stated that Ankara is considering sending military assistance to Saudi Arabia but insist that no Turkish troops would be deployed to fight in Yemen. They clarified that the agreement does not authorize offensive operations against the Houthis but focuses on defensive capabilities.

High-Level Attendees and Security Protocols

The meeting in Islamabad was attended by the top security apparatus of all three nations, reflecting the gravity of the situation. From Pakistan, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir participated in the discussions.

Turkey was represented by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defence Minister Yasar Guler, and military chief Selcuk Bayraktaroglu. The Saudi delegation included Defence Minister Khalid bin Salman, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, and the army chief.

Turkish officials indicated that Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan would use the platform to reaffirm Ankara's commitment to the agreement and its full solidarity with Riyadh. Fidan was also expected to stress the importance of pursuing a diplomatic resolution to the conflict between the US and Israel on one side and Iran on the other.

To accommodate the high-profile visit and ensure the safety of the delegates, authorities declared a local holiday in Islamabad to limit public movement. Traffic police announced road diversions and advised motorists to use alternative routes to avoid the heavily secured meeting venue.

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Streets in the capital were lined with the Pakistani, Turkish, and Saudi flags as vehicles carrying delegates traveled through the city under tight security. Motorists riding past the national flags installed near the venue witnessed the heightened security measures implemented for the event.

Operational Structure and Future Implications

Under the terms of the agreement, the group's secretariat has been established in Saudi Arabia to coordinate defense initiatives. Retired Pakistani general Nauman Mahmood has been selected as its first secretary-general, overseeing the implementation of joint defense strategies.

The pact binds the three parties for a duration of 10 years, providing a long-term framework for strategic security cooperation. After this period, member states must give three months' notice to withdraw from the agreement.

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif stated that Pakistan will use whatever means are available to defend Saudi Arabia against Houthi attacks. This statement signals a significant escalation in Pakistan's commitment to the defense of its Gulf ally.

Pakistan is also working with countries in the Middle East, including Qatar, to urge the United States and Iran to return to the negotiating table. Islamabad aims to end the ongoing conflict through diplomatic channels, leveraging its previous success in brokering an interim deal between the two sides in June.

At a previous meeting in Riyadh, the three sides vowed to immediately implement their collective defense commitments. These arrangements include provisions for the rapid deployment of agreed-upon military forces and capabilities to Saudi Arabia in the event of an emergency.

The reaffirmation of the Mecca Defense Pact comes at a critical time as regional tensions continue to rise. The coordinated stance of Pakistan, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia aims to deter further aggression and stabilize the security landscape in the Middle East.