A US judge sentenced Asif Merchant, 48, to 330 months in prison for plotting to assassinate President Donald Trump and other politicians at Iran's behest in 2024. Merchant was convicted in March and said he joined the plot unwillingly to protect his family in Tehran.

A US judge sentenced a Pakistani man to more than 27 years in prison for plotting in 2024 to kill President Donald Trump and other prominent US politicians at the behest of Iran, the Department of Justice said on Tuesday, Nov 17.

Asif Merchant, 48, of Pakistan, was sentenced by US District Judge Eric R Komitee in federal court in Brooklyn to 330 months in prison for attempting to commit an act of terrorism transcending national boundaries and murder for hire, the DOJ said in a statement. Prosecutors said Merchant tried to recruit people in the US in a plan targeting Trump and others in retaliation for Washington's killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in 2020, when Trump was in his first term.

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Iran Vowed Revenge For Soleimani Killing

Soleimani, head of Iran's foreign military operations, was killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad in January 2020. Iranian officials have repeatedly vowed to avenge his killing. Targets in the 2024 plot also included then-President Joe Biden and Nikki Haley, who ran against Trump that year for the Republican presidential nomination, federal prosecutors said.

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Merchant testified at his trial that he was never ordered to kill a specific person but that his Iranian handler named three people in the course of conversations in the Iranian capital. He said he thought he would get caught before anyone was killed, multiple media outlets reported. A federal jury in March convicted Merchant of travelling to the US to arrange for political assassinations on American soil, according to the Justice Department.

That trial in the New York City borough of Brooklyn started in late February, days before Trump ordered an assault on Iran, carried out with Israel, that marked the start of the Iran war. Merchant testified at his trial that he joined the plot with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps but did so unwillingly, to protect his family in Tehran.

Law Enforcement Thwarted Assassination Plot

He had alleged ties to Iran, and US officials previously said he had close ties to Iran and described his alleged plot as straight out of the Iranian regime's playbook. Law enforcement thwarted the plan before any attack occurred. A person Merchant contacted in April 2024 to help with the plot reported his activities and became a confidential informant, the DOJ said. Merchant was arrested and pleaded not guilty that year.

After the sentencing, the United States' top law officer Todd Blanche insisted that the plot was against US President Donald Trump. An Iranian agent who came to the United States to coordinate an assassination attempt against President Trump has been justly sentenced for his criminal conduct, stated Attorney-General Blanche. The Department of Justice will not tolerate foreign terrorist plots against our leaders and will not stop until those responsible are held accountable.

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Tehran has denied that it targeted or plotted to attack Trump or other US officials. US-Israeli attacks on Iran since Feb 28 have killed thousands and displaced millions. Many top Iranian leaders, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, have been killed, too.