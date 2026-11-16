A Palestinian woman died and ten others were wounded in the West Bank village of Duyuk al-Tahta following gunfire from Israeli settlers, prompting a military investigation. Category: Crime

A Palestinian woman was killed and ten other individuals sustained injuries in the Israeli-occupied West Bank village of Duyuk al-Tahta following an incident involving gunfire from Israeli settlers on Tuesday, November 17. The event occurred west of the city of Jericho and has intensified existing tensions in the region.

Victim Injuries and Hospital Response

Yahya Mufreh, who serves as the director of the emergency department at Jericho Government Hospital, provided specific details regarding the severity of the casualties to reporters. He confirmed that the deceased individual was an elderly woman who succumbed to her injuries after being shot in the head. The remaining ten victims were also treated for wounds resulting from the same exchange of fire.

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Military Investigation and Roadblocks

The Israeli military confirmed on the same day that it had launched an inquiry into initial reports indicating an attempted attack within the Jericho area. Commanders dispatched soldiers to the immediate scene to secure the location and establish roadblocks to control movement. Authorities stated that all details concerning the reported incident are currently under active review by military investigators.

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Settler Tensions and Property Access

This latest outbreak of violence emerges from a period of heightened unrest triggered by the arrival of a group of Israeli settlers in the Jericho area during early November. These individuals have moved into Palestinian homes, effectively preventing some local residents from accessing their own properties. The displacement has raised significant fears among the local population regarding further settler attacks and the escalation of conflict.

Timeline and Regional Context

The report of the shooting comes amid a backdrop of ongoing instability in the occupied West Bank. The timing coincides with recent clashes, including a separate incident on November 12, 2026, where Israeli authorities attempted to evacuate the Kfar Tarfon outpost near Atara village. That earlier event resulted in scattered belongings and damaged structures, highlighting the volatile nature of the region's current security situation.