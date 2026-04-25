Palestinians Vote in First Elections Since Gaza War Amid Disillusionment

Palestinians in the West Bank and a central area of Gaza cast their ballots in municipal elections, the first vote since the start of the Gaza war, marked by low turnout and limited political participation. The elections are seen as a test of local governance and a potential step towards broader democratic reforms.

Palestinians in the West Bank and a central area of Gaza participated in municipal elections on Saturday, marking the first vote since the outbreak of the Gaza war.

The elections, however, were held against a backdrop of widespread disillusionment and a limited range of political contenders. Approximately 1.5 million individuals are eligible to vote in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, with an additional 70,000 registered voters in the Deir el-Balah area of Gaza, according to the Ramallah-based Central Elections Commission. The voting process unfolded with election officials present at polling stations in cities like Al-Bireh in the West Bank and Deir el-Balah in Gaza.

Reports from an AFP journalist indicated a low voter turnout during the morning hours in the West Bank, while several foreign diplomats were observed monitoring the proceedings. The majority of participating electoral lists align with President Mahmud Abbas's Fatah party or consist of independent candidates. Notably absent are any lists affiliated with Hamas, the governing force in a significant portion of the Gaza Strip.

In many cities, Fatah-backed candidates are competing against independent lists led by representatives from factions like the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine. Voters expressed a desire for change through the electoral process, hoping for improved local governance. Khalid Eid, a 55-year-old voter from Al-Bireh, stated the importance of regular elections to replace existing officials with potentially more effective leaders.

However, some candidates reported facing obstacles to their participation, with Mohammad Dweikat of Nablus alleging that members of his list were detained during the registration period. These municipal councils are responsible for essential services like water, sanitation, and infrastructure, but do not have legislative powers. The Palestinian Authority is currently facing substantial criticism regarding corruption, stagnation, and a decline in its legitimacy.

Consequently, Western and regional donors are increasingly linking financial and diplomatic support to demonstrable reforms, particularly at the local governance level. With presidential and legislative elections stalled since 2006, municipal councils have become one of the few remaining functional democratic institutions under PA administration. The European Union recognized the elections as a positive step towards broader democratization and strengthened local governance, aligning with ongoing reform efforts. UN coordinator Ramiz Alakbarov also praised the election commission for organizing a credible process.

Despite this, skepticism remains among some voters. Mahmud Bader, a businessman from Tulkarem, expressed doubt that the elections would bring meaningful change, citing the ongoing Israeli occupation as the primary governing force in his city. Polling stations in the West Bank closed at 7pm local time, while those in Deir el-Balah closed earlier at 5pm to facilitate counting in daylight, given the lack of electricity in the war-affected area.

The elections took place amidst the backdrop of the ongoing conflict, which has resulted in widespread destruction and over 72,000 fatalities in Gaza since October 2023, according to the territory’s health ministry. Deir el-Balah was specifically chosen for the vote as it has experienced less displacement compared to other areas of Gaza, allowing for a test of the electoral process under challenging circumstances.

Voters like Mohammed al-Hasayna, 24, viewed the elections as a symbolic expression of their desire for self-determination and a future state





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