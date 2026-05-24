Palme d'Or Winner: Fjord Directed by Cristian Mungiu

Cristian Mungiu's Norway-set drama about political polarisation, Fjord, has won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival, making it the second time he has won the award. The film stars Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve as Romanian Evangelicals who move to Norway and face challenges related to political polarisation, left-wing fundamentalism, and the Norwegian child welfare system.

Tilda Swinton, Renate Reinsve, Cristian Mungiu, winner of the Palme d'Or for Fjord and Sebastian Stan during the awards ceremony at the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 23, 2026.

Cristian Mungiu's Norway-set drama about political polarisation, Fjord, has won the Palme d'Or, handing the Cannes Film Festival's top honour for the second time to Mungiu, the Romanian director of 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days. At a 79th Cannes Film Festival that saw few films cause a stir, Fjord found wide admiration for its engrossing tale of what Mungiu called "left-wing fundamentalism.

" The winner, Cristian Mungiu, stars Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve as Romanian Evangelicals who move to Norway, but soon after have their children taken from them by child services for spanking them. 'Today the society is split. It's divided. It's radicalised,' said Mungiu.

The win for Fjord extends one of the movies' most extraordinary streaks. Neon, the specialty label, has now taken seven Palme d'Or winners in a row. Fjord adds to their unparalleled run, including last year's champion, Jafar Panahi's It Was Just an Accident, and the 2024 winner, Anora. The latter went on to win best picture at the Oscars.

The Grand Prix, or second prize, went to Minotaur, Andrey Zvyagintsev's domestic thriller set against Russia's war with Ukraine. Two films won for best director: The Polish filmmaker Pawel Pawlikowski, for his postwar drama Fatherland, and the Spanish creative duo Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo for The Black Ball, a generation-spanning queer epic. Hollywood largely sat out this year edition. Many of the selections struggled to bowl over critics.

Cannes has struggling to generate global buzz. Two films won for best actor: Emmanuel Macchia and Valentin Campagne, the two stars of Coward, Lukas Dhont's drama about young Belgian men sent to the front lines of World War II. Virginie Efira and Tao Okamoto, the two stars of Ryusuke Hamaguchi's All of a Sudden shared the best actress award.

In the elegantly empathetic drama, the two play women brought together in friendship out of their mutual sense of care for others. The prize for best screenplay was awarded to Emmanuel Marre for A Man of His Time, a French drama about a Nazi collaborator in Vichy France. Marre based it on the experiences of his own great-grandfather.

The jury prize, or third place, went to German filmmaker Valeska Grisebach's The Dreamed Adventure, a crime drama set in a Bulgarian border town





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cannes Film Festival Palme D'or Fjord Left-Wing Fundamentalism Bronze Palm Festival Norwegian Child Welfare System

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Defamation Case Against Bloomberg and Reporter Over Allegedly Defamatory ArticleThe lawyer for two ministers suing Bloomberg and one of its reporters over an allegedly defamatory article said the case is unprecedented for the malice directed at the ministers. The article published on Dec 12, 2024 mentions the ministers' property deals which took place in 2023.

Read more »

Fjord Wins Palme d’Or at Cannes Film Festival, Starring Sebastian StanFjord, a Norwegian-set drama directed by Cristian Mungiu, won the Palme d'Or at Cannes Film Festival, with Jury President Park Chan-wook praising the film for shedding light on understanding different views in an artistic manner. The film stars Sebastian Stan as a Romanian IT specialist who moves his family of seven to a Norwegian village, exploring clashing cultures and conservative-progressive divides.

Read more »