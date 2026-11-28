Palmeiras secure their fourth Copa Libertadores trophy with a 1-0 victory over Estudiantes at Centenario Stadium, cementing Brazil's dominance in South American football.

Brazilian football giants Palmeiras defeated Argentina's Estudiantes 1-0 to win the Copa Libertadores for a fourth time. The historic victory was secured at the Centenario Stadium in Montevideo on Saturday, November 28, 2026. A decisive goal by Ramon Sosa in the second half settled a tense final between the two continental rivals.

Ramon Sosa Decides the Final Contest

Ramon Sosa provided the match-winning moment in the 52nd minute to give Palmeiras the lead. Jhon Arias headed the ball across the face of the goal, allowing Sosa to arrive at close range and finish effectively. This breakthrough goal proved to be the difference in a tightly contested final where both teams struggled to create clear-cut chances in the opening ninety minutes.

Also read Palmeiras Seek Eighth Consecutive Libertadores Crown Against Estudiantes

Palmeiras Extend Brazilian Dominance Record

The triumph marks the fourth Copa Libertadores title for Palmeiras, following their previous victories in 1999, 2020, and 2021. This achievement increases the total number of titles held by Brazilian clubs in South America's premier competition to 26. The victory solidifies Palmeiras' status as one of the most successful entities in the tournament's history, joining an exclusive group of repeat winners.

Tactical Battle and Defensive Resilience

Palmeiras entered the match with greater possession but faced difficulty against an organized Estudiantes defense. The Argentine side defended compactly and looked to create danger through direct balls into the penalty area. Neither goalkeeper was heavily tested in a cagey first half, although Palmeiras' Jhon Arias and Estudiantes' Jose Manuel Lopez posed intermittent problems for their respective opponents.

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Estudiantes Pressure and Key Goalkeeper Saves

Estudiantes pushed for an equalizer after the break, with Guido Carrillo attempting an acrobatic bicycle kick five minutes after the goal. Palmeiras goalkeeper Carlos Miguel produced a sharp save to deny the Argentine side. Edwuin Cetre also forced Carlos Miguel into an important stop with a header in the 73rd minute, increasing the pressure on the Brazilian defense.

Abel Ferreira Secures Redemption for Club

Head coach Abel Ferreira led his squad to redemption after a heartbreaking 1-0 loss to Flamengo in the previous year's final. Palmeiras defended resolutely through the closing stages to preserve their lead and secure the victory. Carlos Miguel received treatment following a collision with Santiago Nunez but stayed on the pitch to help the team deny Estudiantes a fifth title.