Pam Bondi Defends Justice Department's Transparency on Jeffrey Epstein Files Amid Accusations of Cover-Up

Former Attorney General Pam Bondi testified before the House Oversight Committee, acknowledging redaction errors but insisting the Justice Department made an unprecedented release of Epstein‑related material. Survivors and lawmakers from both parties question the completeness of the disclosure and the protection of victims' identities, while Democrats allege the Trump administration is shielding the president's connections to the disgraced financier.

Former US Attorney General Pam Bondi defended the Justice Department 's handling of files on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein during a transcribed interview with the House Oversight Committee .

Bondi acknowledged 'redaction errors' in the release of documents but asserted the department had made an 'unprecedented commitment to transparency' under her leadership, producing nearly three million pages including videos and images. She stated the department complied with the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which required victim information to be redacted but prohibited shielding powerful individuals merely to avoid embarrassment.

Critics argue the department failed on both counts: it exposed some victims' identities while heavily redacting other material that lawmakers believe should have been disclosed. Democrats, Epstein survivors, and some Republicans accuse the Trump administration of withholding the full record and covering up involvement by powerful figures. Survivors demanded that witnesses testify under oath and on camera.

Bondi, who was fired by President Trump in April amid frustration over the file handling but later appointed to a technology council, delegated oversight to former Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche. The hearing was originally slated as a deposition but was downgraded to a transcribed interview by Republican Chairman James Comer, preventing videotaping and sworn testimony.

Top Democrat Robert Garcia accused the Justice Department, with Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon present, of stonewalling questions about Trump's past association with Epstein and the mishandling of victim privacy. The controversy persists as a major stain on Trump's second term, given his long‑standing social ties to Epstein before their estrangement in the mid‑2000s





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