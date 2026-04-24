Panama Canal Sees Passage Costs Soar as Strait of Hormuz Tensions Rise

Businesses are paying up to $4 million to secure passage through the Panama Canal as the Strait of Hormuz becomes increasingly dangerous, causing a major shift in global trade flows and boosting Panama's revenue.

The Panama Canal is experiencing a surge in demand and dramatically increased costs for passage, directly linked to escalating geopolitical tensions and disruptions in key global shipping routes, particularly the Strait of Hormuz.

Businesses are now allocating up to US$4 million to secure passage through the canal, a significant increase from the usual reservation-based flat rate. This shift is driven by the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway, forcing companies to reroute shipments and seek alternative, albeit more expensive, routes. The Panama Canal Authority reports that companies without prior reservations are participating in auctions for available slots, with prices determined by the highest bidder.

This auction system has seen prices skyrocket in recent weeks, reflecting the urgent need for alternative shipping lanes. The increased traffic through the Panama Canal is a direct consequence of companies prioritizing safety and cost-effectiveness in light of the volatile situation in the Middle East.

Rodrigo Noriega, a lawyer and analyst based in Panama City, explains that the risks associated with navigating the Strait of Hormuz – including bombings, missile attacks, and drone activity – are prompting businesses to favor the Panama Canal, even with the added expense. Panama’s government is capitalizing on this increased demand, maximizing its earnings from the canal’s operations. While the average crossing fee typically ranges from US$300,000 to US$400,000, the additional cost for expedited passage has risen to approximately US$425,000.

Recent examples highlight the extent of these costs, with one fuel vessel paying an extra US$4 million to reroute its cargo from Europe to Singapore due to fuel shortages in the latter. Other oil companies have reportedly paid over US$3 million to accelerate their passage, responding to the surge in oil prices. Ricaurte Vasquez, the canal’s administrator, clarifies that the increased costs are not a universal market rate but rather a temporary premium paid by companies requiring urgent transit.

He also notes that the canal isn’t experiencing significant ship congestion, but rather a surge in last-minute changes and a heightened sense of urgency among shippers. However, Panama is not solely benefiting from this situation. The country’s foreign ministry has accused Iran of illegally seizing a Panama-flagged vessel, the MSC Francesca, in the Strait of Hormuz, an act Panama deems a serious threat to maritime security and an escalation of tensions.

As a nation with one of the world’s largest ship registries, Panama views this seizure as a direct challenge to international navigation. The incident underscores the broader risks associated with the geopolitical instability in the region. Analysts predict that the costs of passage through the Panama Canal may continue to rise if the conflict persists, particularly as oil prices continue to climb. Brent crude oil recently surpassed US$107 per barrel, a substantial increase from around US$66 a year ago.

This situation highlights the interconnectedness of global trade and the vulnerability of supply chains to geopolitical events. The Panama Canal, once a reliable and relatively predictable route, is now a key player in navigating a world grappling with increased uncertainty and escalating costs in international commerce. The long-term implications of these shifts remain to be seen, but the immediate impact is a significant financial burden for businesses and a complex challenge for global trade networks





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