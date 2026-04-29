Panda Murals Transform Teck Whye HDB Blocks into a Whimsical Wonderland

Residents and netizens are enchanted by the adorable panda murals on HDB blocks in Teck Whye, Choa Chu Kang, which have brought vibrancy and nostalgia to the neighborhood. The community-driven design, voted on by residents, has sparked conversations about the role of art in public housing and its impact on community spirit.

A heartwarming sight has emerged in the Choa Chu Kang neighborhood, where residents and netizens alike are captivated by the charming panda murals adorning the facades of several HDB blocks in Teck Whye .

The black-and-white illustrations, accompanied by playful paw prints, clouds, and star shapes, have transformed the ordinary apartment blocks into a whimsical wonderland, evoking a sense of nostalgia and joy among those who encounter them. The murals, which were voted on by residents last September, have become a symbol of community spirit and creativity, breathing new life into the estate’s exterior walls.

The Reddit post by user Spoonfulofsoul, which showcased the panda-themed block at 7 Teck Whye Lane, quickly went viral, amassing over 1,700 likes within days. Netizens expressed their admiration for the unique design, with many comparing it favorably to the more uniform and industrial-looking facades of newer HDB estates. Some users reminisced about other creatively painted HDB blocks, such as those in Khatib, which feature vibrant fruit motifs.

Others suggested that town councils should collaborate more frequently with local artists to bring such artistic flair to public housing, arguing that it not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of neighborhoods but also supports the local art scene. Residents of Teck Whye have also shared their delight with the panda murals, describing how the playful designs brighten their days.

A 72-year-old resident, surnamed Xu, recalled that the facades were once plain and monotonous, but now the pandas bring a smile to his face every time he steps outside. Another resident, Lee Na, explained that she voted for the panda motif because it resonated with her children and evoked a sense of childhood wonder.

The Choa Chu Kang Town Council (CCKTC) revealed that the exterior walls are repainted every seven years, with a recent emphasis on brighter, more distinctive designs to aid navigation and uplift community morale. This isn’t the first time Teck Whye’s HDB blocks have made headlines—back in 2018, the estate’s grid-patterned facades drew comparisons to the abstract art of Piet Mondrian, further cementing its reputation as a hub of artistic innovation in public housing





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HDB Murals Teck Whye Choa Chu Kang Community Art Public Housing

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