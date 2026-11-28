Panzhihua Park Zoo stops weight loss efforts for celebrity leopard Pan Baobao, prioritizing health and quality of life for the 18-year-old resident.

Panzhihua Park Zoo in Sichuan province has officially ended the weight reduction program for Pan Baobao, a leopard who achieved international fame after being compared to a popular animated character. The facility now prioritizes the well-being and comfort of the elderly feline over physical appearance metrics, acknowledging the natural effects of aging on his body.

Aging leopard Pan Baobao changes diet focus

Pan Baobao, estimated to be between 18 and 19 years old, is no longer being forced to lose weight by zookeepers. Staff members determined that further weight loss attempts could jeopardize his health due to his advanced age. The institution has shifted its primary objective from slimming him down to maintaining his current health standards and enhancing his daily quality of life.

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From viral star to retirement phase

The leopard first captured global attention in early 2024 when videos of his substantial physique went viral on social media platforms. Viewers noted a striking visual similarity between Pan Baobao and Officer Clawhauser, the cheerful and overweight cheetah police officer from the 2016 Disney animated film Zootopia. This resemblance transformed the zoo resident into a social media sensation, significantly boosting visitor numbers to the Panzhihua Park Zoo.

Previous weight loss measures and current reality

In response to the initial wave of online popularity, the zoo administration initially implemented a strict diet and expanded the leopard's living enclosure to encourage movement. However, a zoo employee speaking to AFP on November 27 clarified that these measures have since been adjusted. The staff noted that the leopard now struggles to shed pounds simply due to his biological age, making previous goals of significant weight reduction impractical and potentially harmful.

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Nutritional plan and physical changes

Pan Baobao currently consumes approximately one pound of beef alongside some chicken every day. This meal plan was originally designed by a veterinarian to ensure the animal received adequate nutrition while managing his weight. Unlike the fictional character Officer Clawhauser, who is depicted consuming sugary doughnuts, Pan Baobao's diet consists of high-quality protein intended to keep him satisfied and healthy.

Loose skin and final care decisions

Part of the leopard's currently rounder appearance is attributed to loose skin, a common physical change associated with aging in large cats. Zoo officials emphasized that this natural physiological change makes the animal appear chubbier than he might actually be at a cellular level. The facility remains committed to providing dignified care, ensuring that Pan Baobao enjoys his remaining years without the stress of restrictive dieting regimes.