Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape told Chinese President Xi Jinping that closing Taiwan's representative office was not easy, as Taiwan blamed Chinese pressure for the shutdown.

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape told Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday that it was not easy to close Taiwan's office in his country, acknowledging he faced domestic challenges in doing so.

The two leaders met in Shenzhen, China, ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. US President Donald Trump will also attend the APEC summit. Taiwan said in early November that it had decided to shut its representative office in Papua New Guinea, which operated as a de facto embassy, and stop buying liquefied natural gas from the country, blaming Chinese pressure. Marape said the effort to close Taiwan's office was difficult.

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Marape Explains Difficulties Closing Taiwan Office

He told Xi, Mr President, if you want to appreciate Papua New Guinea's effort in acknowledging the fullest integrity of China in the effort to close Taiwan, it wasn't easy. I faced challenges from within, because we also relate to many nations, but we were resolved, Marape added, without elaborating. Marape also said Taiwan does not operate in the country anymore.

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He told Xi, We hope this assists you in your efforts for reunification, because when Chinese prosper, we all prosper together. He added, China respects the sovereignty of Papua New Guinea. We must give full respect for the sovereignty of China. Xi expressed his thanks to Marape for the move.

He said, Under your leadership, Papua New Guinea has actively developed relations with China and firmly adhered to the one China principle. I appreciate this. Xi also said China is willing to work with Papua New Guinea to deepen political mutual trust, consolidate and expand mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, and continuously take bilateral relations to new heights. The United States expressed concern about the closure.

US Condemns Beijing Intimidation Campaign

The State Department said this month it was yet another example of Beijing's intimidation campaign against Taiwan and its supporters around the world. The US is Taiwan's most important international partner and arms supplier, despite the absence of formal diplomatic ties. The relationship routinely angers Beijing, which has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under its control.

Papua New Guinea briefly had diplomatic relations with Taipei in 1999 before restoring ties with China, which claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory. The Pacific has long been an area for diplomatic competition between China and Taiwan. Taiwan has formal diplomatic ties with only three Pacific Islands nations: Palau, Tuvalu and the Marshall Islands. It also has a representative office in Fiji.

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