Paraguay Adds Criminal Association Charge Against Ex-President Santiago Peña

Paraguayan prosecutors charge former President Santiago Pena and central bank officials with criminal association linked to the ueno collapse, deepening the political crisis following his November 6 impeachment.

Prosecutors in Asuncion have filed new criminal charges against former Paraguay an President Santiago Pena, adding a count of criminal association to the existing accusations surrounding the collapse of digital lender Ueno. The filing, announced on November 13, marks a significant escalation in the legal fallout that led to Pena's removal from office earlier this month. Authorities allege that Pena formed a structured network with central bank officials to manipulate public finances for the benefit of the failing fintech company.

New Criminal Association Charges Filed

The Attorney General's office expanded the legal case against Santiago Pena Palacios to include participation in a criminal organization alongside several former high-ranking financial regulators. The charges target not only the former president but also Carlos Carvallo, the former president of the Central Bank of Paraguay, three ex-directors of the bank, and the head of the banking regulator. Prosecutors describe these individuals as forming a coordinated group that operated across both the executive branch and financial oversight bodies.

Also read Paraguay Prosecutors Raid Presidential Palace in Probe of Former President Santiago Peña

According to the charging documents, the alleged group worked systematically to shield Ueno and its parent company from financial scrutiny while directing public funds toward them. The prosecutors assert that Santiago Pena Palacios acted as the head of this organization, utilizing his authority to maintain the lender's viability despite clear warning signs. This addition of a criminal association charge intensifies the legal peril for Pena, who was already facing accusations of breach of trust and administration for personal gain.

Allegations of Institutional Manipulation

Prosecutors allege that former President Santiago Pena used his position to influence government agencies and state-owned entities to keep large amounts of public money deposited at Ueno. The allegations state that he maintained personal financial ties to the lender while simultaneously directing institutional resources to support it. Investigators claim that Pena issued public and institutional directives that benefited the digital lender, effectively bypassing standard regulatory protocols.

Advertisement

The charges further allege that officials involved suppressed insolvency alerts that would have triggered earlier interventions or public warnings. By hiding these critical financial warnings, the group allegedly prevented the government and citizens from taking preventive action. Additionally, prosecutors accuse Santiago Pena of receiving illicit payments linked to the arrangement, compounding the charges of corruption and abuse of power.

Political Fallout and Succession

The legal actions come shortly after a swift impeachment process resulted in Santiago Pena being replaced by Vice President Pedro Alliana on November 6. The impeachment was triggered directly by the collapse of Ueno, which had drawn significant public funds and trust during its operation. Both Pena and former Central Bank President Carlos Carvallo have been placed in pretrial detention since their initial charges were filed.

Despite the severity of the allegations, both former President Santiago Pena and former Central Bank President Carlos Carvallo have denied any wrongdoing. They maintain that their actions were within their official capacities and did not constitute criminal behavior. The case now moves forward with the added complexity of the criminal association charge, which requires proving the existence of a coordinated structure among the defendants.

Impact on Paraguay's Financial System

The Ueno collapse has had profound repercussions for Paraguay's financial landscape and public trust in government institutions. The investigation into Santiago Pena, Carlos Carvallo, and the former banking regulators aims to determine the extent of state involvement in the lender's failure. Authorities are scrutinizing how regulatory bodies failed to act on early warning signs and whether political directives overrode financial safeguards.

Advertisement

As the legal proceedings unfold, the situation in Asuncion remains volatile. The inclusion of top political and financial figures in the criminal association charge suggests that the prosecution views the collapse as a coordinated act rather than a series of individual errors. The outcome of these cases will likely define the political and economic trajectory of Paraguay for years to come, serving as a critical test of the nation's judicial independence and institutional integrity.