Paraguay President Santiago Pena Resigns After Ueno Bank Collapse Triggers Crisis

Paraguayan President Santiago Pena resigned on Nov 5 after the collapse of digital lender ueno froze millions of accounts and triggered a political and financial crisis. Pena faces impeachment proceedings and investigation as the central bank chief quit and eight ueno executives were arrested.

Paraguay an President Santiago Pena resigned on Thursday, Nov 5, 2026, hours before lawmakers moved ahead with impeachment proceedings, after the collapse of digital lender ueno triggered a political and financial crisis.

The crisis froze access to millions of accounts and rattled investor confidence in one of South America's most stable economies. Pena lost support within his own conservative Colorado Party before stepping down. In a statement on social media, Pena said he would appear before Senate impeachment proceedings to exercise my right to a defence.

Also read Paraguay opposition files impeachment articles against President Pena over ueno bank collapse

He said he would do so not out of personal pride, but because being accountable and providing explanations is also a responsibility I owe to the Paraguayan people. He urged a quick solution for those left unable to access their accounts, saying clarifying the facts and resolving the payments are obligations that must advance at the same time.

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Ueno Collapse Triggers Financial Crisis

The turmoil began earlier this week after Paraguay's central bank intervened in ueno, saying the fast-growing digital bank had breached minimum solvency requirements. The intervention was the strongest measure short of immediate liquidation and escalated into a full-blown crisis. The bank's failure exposed systemic vulnerabilities in the local financial sector and eroded public trust in oversight mechanisms.

Ueno had grown from a niche fintech launched in 2021 into a mid-sized commercial bank serving around three million customers in a country of 6.5 million people. It administered roughly $850 million in public funds, including money linked to state institutions and pension-related bodies, effectively holding a significant portion of the nation's social security assets.

Its collapse has left customers unable to access accounts and raised acute political pressure because many Paraguayans relied on the bank for savings, payments and benefits. The fallout has already forced out the central bank chief and led to arrest warrants for eight ueno executives, who later turned themselves in. Carlos Carvallo, the former head of the digital lender who became the central bank chief, resigned on Tuesday after the central bank initiated the resolution of ueno.

President Pena Faces Conflict Accusations

The central bank has denied any conflict of interest, stating that Carvallo recused himself from all decisions related to ueno during his tenure as regulator. Opposition lawmakers accused Pena of conflicts of interest, misuse of pension funds and helping shield the bank from scrutiny. Prosecutors confirmed on Thursday that Pena is among several individuals being investigated regarding the bank's failure, although he has not yet been taken into custody for questioning.

Pena has denied wrongdoing and said the affair was a regulatory issue that should be handled by the courts. The president, elected in 2023, has faced intense scrutiny over past ties to Grupo Vazquez, the business group that owned ueno until March 2025. He has said he sold his stake in the group that month and had no improper role in the bank's affairs.

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Ueno account holder Felipe Rodriguez said, choking up, that Pena is playing with savers' money and that this cannot go unpunished, also accusing Vice President Pedro Alliana of involvement. Alliana, next in line for the presidency, has distanced himself from Pena in recent days and said he was pausing his own presidential ambitions until the financial crisis was resolved.

Markets React to Paraguayan Resignation

Sovereign bond prices fell after Pena's resignation, while Paraguay's guarani currency weakened past 6,500 per dollar before closing at 6,490, down nearly five per cent on the day. Many customers have been unable to access their funds for weeks, leading to protests outside bank branches and severe strain on the broader banking system.

The transfer of customer accounts to other financial institutions has caused technical outages at several major banking apps, further complicating daily life for consumers who rely on digital payments. Pena approved emergency legislation earlier in the week to accelerate payments to affected depositors, aiming to restore confidence and alleviate immediate financial hardship. Authorities maintain that the crisis is limited to ueno and does not reflect broader weaknesses in Paraguay's banking system.

The institution had secured approximately $510 million in financing from development institutions, international funds and capital markets in 2026, including a $350 million bond issuance on Wall Street led by JPMorgan and Bank of America. It remains to be seen if this incident will tarnish Paraguay's investment-grade credit ratings and its reputation as a reform-friendly economy in the long term.