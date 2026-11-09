Paraguay President Santiago Peña Impeached, Arrested After ueno Bank Collapse

Paraguay's President Santiago Peña was impeached, arrested and charged with breach of trust after the collapse of digital bank ueno froze the savings of nearly three million customers. Former central bank chief Carlos Carvallo was also charged, while Pedro Alliana was sworn in as the new president.

Paraguay's President Santiago Peña was impeached after attempting to resign, arrested, and charged with breach of trust and administration for personal gain following the collapse of the digital bank ueno, which froze the savings of nearly three million customers.

Pedro Alliana, a 52-year-old conservative politician, was sworn in as Paraguay's new president, receiving the presidential sash. A judge ordered Peña held in pretrial detention at a military facility. Peña, an economist and close ally of US President Donald Trump, has denied wrongdoing. His attorney, Ricardo Preda, told journalists that Peña is pleading not guilty to the charges.

Also read Paraguay's ex-President Peña faces prosecutors after impeachment, house arrest

Ueno Collapse Sparks Political Crisis

The collapse of ueno triggered Paraguay's deepest political crisis in more than a decade and has sparked public protests and sharp rebukes from the opposition. We are facing the biggest corruption scandal in our democratic history, said opposition Senator Rafael Filizzola on Friday. This impeachment is a first step toward ensuring justice is served. Manuel Ferreira, a Paraguayan economist and former finance minister, echoed much of the public anger over the case.

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This was a modern-day Bonnie and Clyde, he said. They did not rob us with a pistol, they robbed us with an app. The head of the gang was the president of the republic. Until March 2025, Peña had been a business partner of the group that owns ueno.

After his election in 2023, he tapped ueno's former president, Carlos Carvallo, to lead the central bank. Carvallo resigned as central bank chief earlier this week. Prosecutors charged him on Saturday with breach of trust, producing false public documents and administration for personal gain. They sought his pretrial detention, which was approved by a judge.

Charges Against Former Bank Leader

Carvallo did not respond to a request for comment. It was not immediately clear if he had entered a plea in the case. Peña's lawyer, Preda, objected to the impeachment, saying that ousting a president during a bank resolution could itself be destabilizing. What sets a serious country apart is not that its banks do not fail, but how it responds, Preda said on Friday.

If there is one thing that undermines confidence in the financial system, it is attempting to oust the president without evidence. Ueno was launched in 2021 as a sleek, millennial-friendly banking app that quickly won over Paraguayans who had been underserved by brick-and-mortar institutions. It soon became deeply embedded in Paraguay's payments system. It paired its digital offering with physical branches, later sponsoring sports teams, businesses and events.

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For years, ueno stood out as a homegrown success story, luring roughly half the country's people to open accounts. As of June, public institutions, including Paraguay's state pension fund, held roughly 850 million dollars in accounts with the bank. But in recent months, internal regulatory reports warning of excessive lending to certain companies were leaked to local media outlets ABC and Ultima Hora, triggering political scrutiny of the bank's lending practices.

Central Bank Puts Ueno Into Resolution

Following growing public pressure, Paraguay's central bank on Tuesday put ueno into resolution, its strongest measure short of immediate liquidation, after determining that ueno had breached minimum solvency requirements. Millions of customers were temporarily locked out of their accounts. The central bank said on Saturday that the equivalent of 160 million dollars had since been paid out to nearly 1.2 million savers under the state deposit guarantee scheme.

Authorities have promised that depositors will be reimbursed and say the crisis is confined to ueno. But analysts say the damage to Paraguay's reputation as a stable investment destination in South America may linger far longer than the bank resolution itself. This is the moment when Paraguay must demonstrate that its institutions are functioning, Ferreira said.