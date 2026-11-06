Paraguayan President Santiago Peña Resigns After ueno Bank Collapse

Paraguayan President Santiago Peña resigned on Thursday after the collapse of digital lender ueno left about 3 million customers unable to access their accounts. Vice President Pedro Alliana is set to take office as his replacement.

Paraguay an President Santiago Peña resigned on Thursday after the collapse of digital lender ueno left millions of customers unable to access their accounts. The resignation came as calls for his removal swelled and the opposition moved to begin impeachment proceedings in Congress.

Peña announced his departure in a video recorded address on Thursday. He said he was stepping down with the stability of the country, social peace, and the need to preserve democratic institutions in mind. His resignation was formally submitted on Thursday, November 5, 2026. Peña, an ally of US President Donald Trump, lost backing from members of his own conservative party earlier on Thursday.

Also read Paraguay's central bank chief resigns at president's request as digital lender crisis deepens

Opposition Moves for Impeachment After Resignation

The opposition then called an extraordinary session of Congress to begin the process of filing an impeachment motion against him. Protesters had also demanded his resignation. Vice President Pedro Alliana is set to take office as his replacement immediately following the resignation. The transition marks a significant change in leadership for the South American nation as it attempts to navigate the fallout from the banking crisis.

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The crisis was triggered by the collapse of ueno, a fintech company that grew quickly from a niche lender into a mid-tier bank administering close to $850 million in public funds. Paraguay's central bank intervened in the institution after determining it had breached minimum solvency requirements. The intervention set off a nationwide crisis that has left the company's roughly 3 million customers, in a country of 6.5 million people, unable to access their accounts.

That represents nearly half of Paraguay's population. Ueno has made no public statement on the issue. Lawmakers had accused Peña of conflicts of interest, the misuse of pension funds, and institutional cover-ups linked to the collapse of ueno. These accusations gained traction after he lost his party's support, and the political landscape shifted rapidly as public anger peaked.

Pea Calls for Recovery and Fund Protection

In his resignation address, Peña emphasized his desire for accountability and recovery. He said his greatest wish is that the return of those funds be guaranteed, that the deposit guarantee fund fulfill its purpose, and that public funds, as well as the resources that belong to all Paraguayans, be protected. The collapse has severely disrupted financial services for the nation's population.

Approximately 3 million customers are now unable to access their accounts, causing significant distress among consumers who rely on the platform for daily transactions and long-term savings. The political turmoil came to a head when the executive branch lost its legislative support just as public anger over the financial crisis peaked. The opposition seized on the internal fragmentation to push for the formal impeachment process.

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Alliana Takes Over Amid Financial System Fallout

Peña had been under intense political pressure and faced public unrest triggered by the collapse of ueno. His resignation came just as the opposition moved to begin the formal process of filing an impeachment motion in Congress. Alliana is set to assume the presidency immediately. The new leadership will face the challenge of restoring access to funds for millions of customers and stabilizing the country's financial system amid the ongoing fallout from the ueno disaster.