Lebanese authorities report at least three paramedics killed and six injured in repeated Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon, with one missing. The Israeli army claims to have targeted 200 Hezbollah sites in 24 hours amid escalating cross-border hostilities and a ground invasion. Lebanon's health ministry condemns the attacks as a deliberate attempt to obstruct rescue operations, noting 91 healthcare workers killed since March 2. Meanwhile, Hezbollah claims to be defending key towns and launching rockets into Israel.

Lebanese authorities reported that at least three paramedics were killed in southern Lebanon on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, following a series of Israel i strikes. The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health stated that rescue teams were targeted 'three consecutive times' by Israel i forces. The Israel i military announced it had struck approximately 200 Hezbollah targets within a 24-hour period. Hezbollah , an Iran-backed armed group, claimed responsibility for attacks against northern Israel and advancing Israel i troops.

This escalation follows a significant wave of Israeli strikes on April 8, which reportedly resulted in over 350 fatalities, despite ongoing ground operations by Israeli forces in southern Lebanon. Israeli army chief of staff Eyal Zamir declared during a visit to frontline troops that the area of southern Lebanon up to the Litani River would be designated a Hezbollah terrorist kill zone.

The Lebanese health ministry detailed how three paramedic teams were attacked sequentially while attempting to rescue individuals injured in an earlier Israeli strike in the southern town of Mayfadun. The ministry condemned these actions as a flagrant crime, accusing Israel of deliberately hindering life-saving efforts. Since the commencement of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah on March 2, the ministry reported that 91 healthcare workers have lost their lives in Lebanon.

Separately, the Lebanese National News Agency reported Israeli strikes on two vehicles along the coastal highway approximately 20 kilometers south of Beirut, outside traditional Hezbollah strongholds. Rescue workers were seen recovering human remains from the wreckage, and the army established a security perimeter, causing significant traffic congestion on the major road.

The Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced its intention to file an urgent complaint with the UN Security Council and the Secretary-General regarding the April 8 strike. A diplomatic source indicated recent European and Arab pressure on Israel to avoid striking Beirut. An Israeli military spokesman reported approximately 30 launches by Hezbollah towards Israel since the early hours of Wednesday.

Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah asserted that his group's fighters are actively preventing Israeli soldiers from capturing the strategically important southern town of Bint Jbeil, located five kilometers north of the Israeli border. The Israeli army had previously reported that 10 soldiers were injured in Bint Jbeil, which they claim to have encircled.

These events occurred a day after Lebanon and Israel's ambassadors to the United States engaged in their first direct talks in decades, agreeing to further negotiations. While the Lebanese envoy called for a ceasefire, no truce was announced, and an Israeli government spokesperson stated that there were no ceasefire discussions with Hezbollah. The news provider, CNA, encourages users to add it as a trusted source to enhance content visibility on search engines.





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