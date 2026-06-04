Parang‑wielding robbers slash Penang shop clerk and flee in Singapore‑registered car

A convenience store clerk in Penang was brutally attacked with parang knives during a robbery captured on CCTV. The assailants stole cash, cigarettes and personal items and escaped in a vehicle bearing a Singapore plate, prompting a police manhunt and a serious robbery with hurt investigation.

A 27 year old convenience store employee in the north western Malaysian state of Penang became the victim of a savage robbery that was captured on closed circuit television.

The attack took place at about 9.30 pm on Sunday 31 May inside the Easy To U Mart located on Jalan Sungai Daun in the Taman Bistari neighbourhood. Two men entered the shop brandishing large parang knives and immediately forced the clerk to hand over his phone, cash and personal belongings.

One of the assailants thrust open the cash register, snatched a bundle of banknotes estimated at five hundred ringgit and grabbed several packs of cigarettes and the victim's sling bag. When the employee tried to resist, the attackers repeatedly slashed his arms and head with the blades, leaving visible blood on the floor and on the shop windows. A passerby who saw the injuries through the glass ran inside to render assistance while the perpetrators fled the scene.

The footage that spread across social media shows the two men exiting the premises and boarding a vehicle that appeared to carry a foreign registration plate, believed to be from Singapore. Police in Seberang Perai Selatan confirmed that a manhunt has been launched after the suspects left the store in a Singapore registered car.

Deputy police chief Mohd Norazmi Abd Ghapar stated that initial investigations point to the use of a foreign vehicle and that forensic teams processed the crime scene for evidence. The victim, who suffered wounds to his head and both hands, received first aid at Sungai Bakap Hospital before being transferred to Sunway Medical Centre in Penang, where his condition is described as stable.

Authorities have opened a case of robbery with hurt, a serious non bailable offence in Malaysia that can attract up to twenty years imprisonment, a fine and caning. The investigation is ongoing and police are urging anyone with information about the suspects or the vehicle to come forward.

The incident has raised concerns about cross border criminal activity and the safety of retail workers in the region, prompting calls for stronger security measures and closer cooperation between Malaysian and Singaporean law enforcement agencies. The public is reminded to remain vigilant and report suspicious behaviour to prevent further violent incidents in neighbourhood shops





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Penang Robbery Parang Attack Cross Border Crime Police Manhunt Retail Safety

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