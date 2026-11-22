Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail says the Federal Territories Pardons Board minutes were declassified so the Attorney-General's Chambers can reply to the Malaysian Bar's judicial review over Najib Razak's house arrest. The Bar filed its challenge on Nov 10 and seeks to quash the board's Sept 18 decision.

Malaysia's Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the Federal Territories Pardons Board meeting minutes on former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak's house arrest were declassified so the government could answer the Malaysian Bar's court challenge.

He said the Attorney-General's Chambers must file an affidavit in reply to the Bar's judicial review application, and details of the board's meeting are among the key matters it has to include. The document had to be declassified first to enable the attorney-general to prepare the affidavit, Saifuddin Nasution said. That is the position on the matter, he added. He spoke to reporters at the Royal Malaysia Police Fun Run 2026 at Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur on Nov 22.

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He reportedly declined to say more about who was responsible for classifying the document or why its contents were disclosed. The Malaysian Bar, the statutory professional body for lawyers in peninsular Malaysia, filed its application for leave for judicial review at the High Court in Kuala Lumpur on Nov 10, naming the Pardons Board among the respondents. The Bar wants the court to quash the board's Sept 18 proceedings and decision.

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It also seeks a declaration that the house arrest arrangement is unconstitutional, null and void. This is the Bar's second challenge against a Pardons Board decision on Najib. It earlier went to the Court of Appeal over the board's first decision to reduce his sentence, which is due to be decided on Jan 7.

Bar Seeks Declassification of Pardons Minutes

When the Bar announced its plan in September, it called on the Pardons Board and the Prime Minister's Department to declassify and publish the minutes of the meetings behind both of Najib's pardons. Saifuddin Nasution said earlier this month that he would raise a proposal to declassify the minutes at the Cabinet meeting on Nov 13.

Earlier, media reports stated that Attorney-General Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar and Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh had objected to the implementation of house arrest for Najib, based on the minutes of the Federal Territories Pardons Board meeting. The issue also drew attention after former Damansara MP Tony Pua shared excerpts of a document purportedly containing the minutes of the LPWP meeting held on Sept 18, which included discussions on the proposed house arrest arrangement for Najib.

Disclosure Raises Royal Institution Questions

The disclosure prompted questions from several parties over the release of the document and its implications for respect towards the royal institution. Najib, the jailed former prime minister, has been at the centre of the pardon and house arrest dispute. He was previously convicted and imprisoned in the 1MDB-linked case. The Pardons Board's Sept 18 meeting and its decision are now the subject of the Bar's judicial review.

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The government, through the AGC, is preparing its response. The Home Minister said the minutes contained important information that had to be included in the government's counter-affidavit. One of the important contents that must be included is information about the relevant Pardons Board meeting, all of which was minuted, he said. Asked whether the documents should have remained confidential, Saifuddin Nasution declined to comment further.

He also did not comment on who had disclosed them and the reasons behind the disclosure. The Bar's legal action names the Pardons Board among the respondents. The court will first consider whether to grant leave for the judicial review to proceed. If leave is granted, the case will move to a full hearing on the merits.

Court of Appeal Set to Decide Sentence Challenge

The Bar is seeking to quash the board's Sept 18 proceedings and decision and to have the house arrest arrangement declared unconstitutional, null and void. The Court of Appeal is separately set to decide on Jan 7 the Bar's challenge over the board's first decision to reduce Najib's sentence. That appeal is part of the same broader legal dispute over the Pardons Board's decisions concerning Najib.

The declassification of the minutes is intended to allow the AGC to file its affidavit in reply. The government has said the minutes are needed for its counter-affidavit in the judicial review. The matter continues to draw public attention, with questions raised over the release of the document and its implications for respect towards the royal institution. The Bar has called for transparency by seeking declassification and publication of the minutes behind both of Najib's pardons.