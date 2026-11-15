Paris Police Ban Protests Near 10 Schools and 5 Universities

Paris Police Chief Patrice Faure imposes a protest ban near 10 high schools and five universities from Nov 16 to 20 due to blockades and 1,548 arrests.

Paris Police Chief Patrice Faure has officially issued a prohibition on demonstrations near ten high schools and five universities within the French capital. This restrictive measure is effective from November 16 through November 20, marking a significant escalation in the authorities' response to ongoing civil unrest. The ban targets key educational institutions, including faculties at the renowned Sorbonne University, to ensure the safety and continuity of academic activities during this turbulent period.

Protest Restrictions and Legal Scope

The police order explicitly prohibits unauthorized gatherings, rallies, or marches within a 100-meter radius of the designated educational sites. This strict buffer zone is designed to prevent interference with student access and faculty operations during the specified five-day window. The prohibition applies to ten of the French capital's roughly 150 secondary schools, as well as select university campuses that have been centers of recent agitation. Authorities have emphasized that this is a targeted security measure rather than a blanket ban on all assembly, focusing specifically on locations where blockades have repeatedly disrupted public order.

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Origins of the Student Blockade Movement

The current wave of unrest originated in mid-September when high school pupils began blockading school entrances across the country. Students initially protested against substandard classroom conditions, citing inadequate facilities and resources that hindered effective learning. Over the past two months, the movement has expanded significantly beyond secondary education. University students joined the cause, and the protests quickly spread around France to encompass broader social and economic grievances. The movement evolved to include union protests over inflation and the rising cost of living, transforming an educational dispute into a widespread social movement.

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Police Chief Justifies Ban With Arrest Statistics

Paris Police Chief Patrice Faure stated in the official order that the ban was necessary due to numerous disruptions and blockades around certain high schools and establishments of higher learning in Paris and the surrounding region. He characterized the situation as a social movement at persistent scale and violence, requiring immediate administrative intervention to restore order. Faure highlighted that 1,548 arrests had been made since the start of the protests, indicating a high level of engagement between demonstrators and law enforcement. The chief also noted that several public buildings had been vandalized during the course of the demonstrations, further justifying the need for strict perimeter controls.

Impact on Education and Future Outlook

Faure emphasized that the high school and university blockades were carried out most often by a minority of students who were effectively stopping others from receiving an education. This argument underscores the authorities' concern that a vocal minority is infringing upon the rights of the majority to attend classes without disruption. The ban aims to remove the physical barriers preventing students from entering their campuses and classrooms. As the restriction period concludes on November 20, the focus will shift to assessing the long-term implications for the education sector and the broader social movement that has gripped France since September.