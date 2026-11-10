Paris Prosecutors Search Ritz Hotel in Mohamed Al Fayed Sexual Misconduct Probe

French police searched Ritz Hotel and Villa sites tied to the late Mohamed Al Fayed in a sexual misconduct probe with British investigators present.

French authorities searched the Ritz Hotel and Villa Windsor in Paris, and the Villa Sainte-Therese in Saint-Tropez, as part of an investigation into complaints of sexual misconduct by the late Mohamed Al Fayed. British investigators were present during the searches. The Paris public prosecutor's office announced the operation on Tuesday, November 10, 2026.

Al Fayed, an Egyptian billionaire, owned the Ritz in Paris and the Harrods department store in London before he died in 2023. The prosecutor's office said women who had worked as his personal assistants have accused him of sexual abuse.

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How the Paris Searches Were Carried Out

The Paris public prosecutor's office said investigators searched three properties linked to Al Fayed. The sites were the Ritz Hotel and Villa Windsor in Paris and the Villa Sainte-Therese in Saint-Tropez.

Several people were placed in temporary police custody after being questioned. Investigators also seized digital material during the searches, according to the office.

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Investigators have also questioned several victims. The prosecutor's office said the investigation is ongoing and is being conducted in coordination between French and British authorities.

Positions of the Ritz and Harrods

The Ritz condemned the alleged behaviour attributed to Al Fayed. The hotel's statement did not address the specific allegations in detail beyond that condemnation.

Harrods, which Al Fayed sold in 2010 to an investment vehicle of the Qatar royal family, apologised in 2024. The apology followed reports in which more than 20 women told the BBC that the billionaire had sexually abused them, with some alleging rape.

Several media organisations had reported allegations of sexual misconduct against Al Fayed in the past. Some women said they did not feel comfortable coming forward until after his death.

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Earlier Prosecution Decision and Next Steps

In 2009, prosecutors decided not to charge Al Fayed over a claim that he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl in his store. They said there was no realistic prospect of a conviction.

The current inquiry is being run jointly by French and British authorities. No charges against any person have been announced in the prosecutor's statement, and the office said the investigation remains open.