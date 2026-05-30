Paris Saint-Germain Claim Back-to-Back Champions League Triumphs

Paris Saint-Germain claimed back-to-back Champions League triumphs with a 4-3 shoot-out win over Arsenal following a 1-1 draw after extra time on Saturday (May 30) in Budapest. Mikel Arteta's Premier League champions showed great resilience to take the game beyond 120 minutes, but fell to a second final defeat, 20 years after their first in Paris against Barcelona. Luis Enrique's side became only the second besides Real Madrid to win the competition in consecutive years in the Champions League era.

Paris Saint-Germain claimed back-to-back Champions League triumphs with a 4-3 shoot-out win over Arsenal following a 1-1 draw after extra time on Saturday (May 30) in Budapest, with Eberechi Eze and Gabriel missing from the spot.

Mikel Arteta's Premier League champions showed great resilience to take the game beyond 120 minutes, but fell to a second final defeat, 20 years after their first in Paris against Barcelona. Luis Enrique's side became only the second besides Real Madrid to win the competition in consecutive years in the Champions League era.

PSG's first triumph was 55 years in the making, 14 of those under Qatari ownership, the second could start what they hope is an era of dominance and dynasty-building. Luis Enrique rebuilt the team swiftly and efficiently, removing the club's superstars and building a cohesive and committed attacking side, capable of shredding opposition with terrifying pace.

It was the Spaniard's third Champions League triumph, making him one of only five coaches to complete a hat-trick -- the first coming with Barcelona in 2015. For a while it looked unlikely as Kai Havertz powered Arsenal ahead after six minutes but Ousmane Dembele's penalty midway through the second half took a tight game to extra time and ultimately penalties.

Arsenal's Jurrien Timber was fit after a groin injury but his rust from over two months out led Arteta to deploy Cristhian Mosquera out of position at right-back. The coach also opted for Havertz in attack over Viktor Gyokeres, and for an hour it seemed like his calls would pay off. Luis Enrique selected 10 of the side which demolished Inter Milan 5-0 in last year's final as PSG finally lifted the trophy they so badly craved.

In Arsenal's only prior final German goalkeeper Jens Lehmann was sent off in the opening stages as they were defeated by Barcelona in Paris in 2006. They got off to a far better start at the Puskas Arena, with Lehmann's compatriot Havertz firing the Gunners ahead after just six minutes. Havertz, who scored the winning goal in Chelsea's 2021 Champions League final victory, could not believe his luck after Marquinhos's attempted clearance hit Leandro Trossard and bounced into his path.

The forward galloped into open space behind PSG's defence and towards Matvey Safonov's goal. Havertz had a tight angle to overcome but rifled a strike into the roof of the net. PSG's Desire Doue shoots by Arsenal's William Saliba during the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, May 30, 2026.

It was the worst possible start for PSG against a miserly Arsenal side who had conceded just six goals on the run to the final. Their disciplined defending kept the Parisians at bay with consummate ease, as Luis Enrique's side controlled the ball but could not break through Arsenal's defensive bastion. Gabriel Magalhaes made an excellent last-ditch challenge to pick Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's pocket.

The dynamic Georgian has been the tournament's best player but in the first half was not allowed room to breathe. The French champions appealed for a penalty when Bukayo Saka bungled an attempted clearance and the ball hit both his arms, but referee Daniel Siebert was unmoved. PSG were reduced to frustrated pot-shots from distance and after the break moved the ball quicker to try and destabilise Arsenal's rearguard.

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya saved from Achraf Hakimi's bouncing free-kick before Kvaratskhelia finally had his say. After the winger's slick one-two with Dembele, Mosquera bundled him down in the box with a clumsy foul





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