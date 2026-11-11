Paris Shooting Suspect Kevin T Linked to Leftist Target List

Investigators found a sticky note with names of left-wing figures in Paris suburb shooting case. Kevin T faces murder charges linked to terrorist enterprise.

French authorities investigating an October shooting in a Paris suburb have uncovered a sticky note containing the names and mobile phone numbers of four prominent public figures associated with left-wing politics. This discovery was announced by France's anti-terrorism prosecution office on Wednesday, November 12, 2026, as part of the ongoing inquiry into the violent incident that has drawn significant national attention.

Suspect Kevin T Faces Murder Charges

The suspect, identified by prosecutors only as Kevin T, is a thirty-nine-year-old man who was formally placed under investigation on serious charges including murder and attempted murder. These legal actions are connected to what prosecutors describe as participation in a terrorist enterprise, a designation that carries severe implications for the severity of the potential sentence he may face if convicted.

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Leaked Data Used for Target List

During questioning, Kevin T admitted to investigators that he had obtained the phone numbers from a website hosting leaked personal data rather than through direct surveillance or personal connections. He described the individuals listed on the note as "leftists" but explicitly denied having any concrete plans to harm them, stating repeatedly that he had no project under way despite possessing their contact information.

No Evidence of Considered Violent Plan

Prosecutors emphasized that nothing else in the current case file supports the existence of a considered plan of violent action against the four named individuals. The absence of additional evidence suggesting active plotting means that while the possession of the list is noted, it does not currently constitute proof of an imminent threat or organized attack against these specific public figures.

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Political Affiliations of Listed Figures

French broadcaster BFM TV earlier reported that the names on the suspect's list included individuals affiliated with the leftwing France Unbowed party and the Green parties. This political context adds a layer of complexity to the investigation, highlighting how digital leaks can inadvertently expose sensitive personal information about politicians and activists from various ideological backgrounds.

Terrorist Enterprise Designation Under French Law

Despite the lack of a planned attack on the four figures, prosecutors stated at the time of the shooting that the crime was committed because of the victims' actual or supposed membership of a particular race, ethnic group, nation, or religion. This classification serves as an aggravating circumstance under French law, significantly increasing the legal weight of the charges and reflecting the hate-motivated nature of the original offense.