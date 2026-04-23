Park Eun-bin and Yang Se-jong Film K-Drama 'Chilling Romance' in Singapore; Ong Seong-wu Joins Cast

K-drama stars Park Eun-bin and Yang Se-jong have been filming scenes for 'Chilling Romance' at popular Singaporean landmarks like Lau Pa Sat and Marina Bay. Singer-actor Ong Seong-wu has also been confirmed as a cast member.

Singapore is currently playing host to the production of the highly anticipated K-drama, * Chilling Romance *, bringing with it a wave of excitement for local fans of the Korean entertainment scene.

The popular actors Park Eun-bin and Yang Se-jong have been actively filming scenes across several iconic Singaporean landmarks, generating buzz and capturing the attention of onlookers. Recent sightings have confirmed their presence at the historic Lau Pa Sat food centre, a beloved destination for both locals and tourists, and along the stunning Marina Bay waterfront, showcasing the city-state's vibrant cityscape as a backdrop for the drama.

The presence of these stars has created a unique atmosphere, with fortunate fans experiencing unexpected encounters and sharing their excitement online. One fan, known as _Babytotoro_, recounted a close call, describing how they were nearly mistaken for an extra during a wide-angle shot at Lau Pa Sat, highlighting the immersive nature of the filming process.

Another fan, Eggyliew, had the incredible opportunity to briefly interact with Park Eun-bin, receiving a handshake and a simple greeting, an experience she described as unbelievable. These spontaneous interactions demonstrate the actors' approachable nature and contribute to the growing enthusiasm surrounding the production. The K-drama *Chilling Romance* centers around Cheon Yeo-ri, portrayed by Park Eun-bin, a powerful and enigmatic heiress and CEO who possesses the extraordinary ability to see ghosts.

This supernatural element promises a compelling narrative filled with mystery and intrigue. Yang Se-jong's role remains undisclosed, adding to the anticipation surrounding the plot. The choice of Singapore as a filming location suggests a deliberate effort to incorporate international appeal and showcase the country's modern and culturally rich environment.

The selection of Lau Pa Sat and Marina Bay as filming locations is particularly strategic, as these sites represent a blend of historical charm and contemporary sophistication, mirroring the potential complexities of the drama's storyline. The production team appears to be leveraging Singapore's unique aesthetic to create a visually captivating experience for viewers.

The filming is not only providing entertainment for fans but also offering a boost to local tourism, as fans are eager to visit the locations featured in the drama. The increased visibility of Singapore on international platforms through the K-drama is expected to attract further interest from potential visitors. Adding to the excitement, singer-actor Ong Seong-wu, previously a member of the popular project group WannaOne, has been officially confirmed as a cast member of *Chilling Romance*.

While his role is yet to be revealed, his inclusion is expected to draw an even wider audience to the drama. Prior to the official announcement, reports surfaced of Seong-wu being spotted at Universal Studios Singapore on April 19th, fueling speculation about his involvement in the filming. Although it remains unconfirmed whether his visit to the theme park was directly related to the K-drama production, the timing certainly aligns with the ongoing filming schedule.

The addition of Seong-wu, a well-known figure in the K-pop world, further elevates the star power of *Chilling Romance* and solidifies its position as one of the most anticipated K-dramas of the year. The production team is maintaining a degree of secrecy regarding the plot details and character roles, aiming to build suspense and maintain viewer engagement. The ongoing filming in Singapore is expected to continue for several days, with fans eagerly awaiting further sightings and updates from the set.

The combination of established actors, a captivating premise, and a stunning filming location promises a K-drama experience that will resonate with audiences both locally and internationally





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K-Drama Park Eun-Bin Yang Se-Jong Ong Seong-Wu Singapore Chilling Romance Filming Location Marina Bay Lau Pa Sat

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Park Eun-bin and Yang Se-jong Film K-Drama in Singapore, Ong Seong-wu Joins CastK-drama stars Park Eun-bin and Yang Se-jong have been filming scenes for their new drama Chilling Romance at popular Singapore locations like Lau Pa Sat and Marina Bay. Singer-actor Ong Seong-wu has also been announced as part of the cast and was reportedly spotted at Universal Studios Singapore.

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