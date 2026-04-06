Parliament to Address Middle East Conflict Impact on Singapore's Economy and Security

Singapore's Parliament will convene on April 7th to discuss the impact of the Middle East conflict on the country's economy, food and energy security, and measures to support households and businesses amidst rising prices. The session includes ministerial statements and parliamentary questions addressing concerns about rising costs and the government's response.

Parliament will convene on April 7th to address the multifaceted impact of the Middle East conflict on Singapore , with a focus on mitigating rising costs and ensuring national stability. Three ministers are slated to deliver ministerial statements, covering the repercussions on various sectors and outlining governmental strategies.

The session will feature statements from Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, Coordinating Minister for National Security K Shanmugam, and Acting Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow, reflecting the comprehensive nature of the issues under discussion. The parliamentary agenda is packed with critical topics, encompassing not only the economic strain on businesses and households but also strategic considerations pertaining to food and energy security. This demonstrates the government's commitment to a proactive and multifaceted approach in addressing the repercussions of the conflict.\Adding to the official statements, a significant number of parliamentary questions, totaling 62, have been submitted by 32 members of parliament. These questions delve into critical areas of concern, including the war's impact on businesses, consumers, and households, highlighting the widespread concern over rising prices and potential supply chain disruptions. The inquiries span a range of pressing issues, from inquiries by Tanjong Pagar GRC MP Foo Cexiang and Sengkang GRC MP Louis Chua, who questioned if the Middle East situation is being used by petrol companies to justify pump price hikes, to Nee Soon GRC MP Lee Hui Ying, who asked if the Government will consider lowering fuel excise duties to alleviate the burden on citizens and businesses. Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh further raises concerns about the potential impact on household expenditure over the next three years, especially in light of the damages at key liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities in Qatar, and seeks clarification on measures to alleviate price shocks. These parliamentary questions underscore the intensity of the scrutiny and the government’s responsibilities in navigating this complex situation.\In response to these emerging challenges, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced on April 2nd that the government is prepared to take further action, augmenting existing measures to support businesses and households amid an uncertain economic climate and escalating oil prices. He emphasized the government's commitment to cushion the immediate impact by enhancing current measures and accelerating the implementation of relief initiatives. The government is carefully monitoring the situation, especially the damage to major LNG facilities like the Ras Laffan complex in Qatar, which is the world's largest LNG complex. Analysts have estimated the damage might cause a reduction of approximately 17% in Qatar's gas exports over the next three to five years, highlighting potential implications for energy security. The Homefront Crisis Ministerial Committee (HCMC), chaired by Coordinating Minister for National Security K Shanmugam, is actively involved in addressing rising energy costs and related concerns. The government's comprehensive approach reflects a dedication to protecting Singapore's interests and safeguarding its citizens from the adverse effects of the Middle East conflict, addressing the immediate challenges and also considering long-term resilience and stability





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