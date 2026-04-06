Parliament to Discuss Middle East Conflict's Impact on Singapore, Focus on Energy and Business

Singapore's Parliament will address the Middle East conflict's impact on April 7, with ministerial statements and questions from MPs. Discussions will cover energy security, rising prices, and support for businesses and households.

Parliament will convene on April 7 to address the repercussions of the Middle East conflict on Singapore , with three ministers slated to deliver statements. Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, Coordinating Minister for National Security K Shanmugam, and Acting Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow will provide insights into the situation's impact on the nation.

The upcoming parliamentary session reflects the government's commitment to address concerns and provide support to Singaporean citizens and businesses. The statements from the ministers are expected to cover a wide range of topics, including the war's effects on the economy, and the measures being implemented to mitigate any negative consequences. The comprehensive approach demonstrates the government's preparedness to navigate the challenges arising from the ongoing conflict and ensure the stability and well-being of the nation. The government recognizes the significance of the situation, especially the concerns relating to rising fuel costs and supply chain issues.\Furthermore, the parliament session will witness a flurry of questions from Members of Parliament (MPs) regarding the conflict's impact. A total of 62 questions, filed by 32 MPs, highlight the widespread concern among lawmakers about the implications of the war on various sectors. These questions encompass a variety of critical issues, ranging from the impact on businesses, consumers, and households to the government's strategies for securing the country's food and energy security. The focus on food and energy security underscores the importance of maintaining essential supplies and mitigating price fluctuations. Several MPs have raised specific concerns, such as the potential impact of the conflict on petrol prices, with questions about whether the situation has been exploited by petrol companies. The questions also focus on the government's plans to assist households and businesses in managing increased costs. Additionally, the discussions will consider the long-term impact on household expenditure, considering damage to key liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities in Qatar. The parliamentary scrutiny indicates the government's commitment to accountability and transparency in addressing the challenges posed by the Middle East conflict.\Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has stated that the government will enhance existing measures and introduce new initiatives to support businesses and households amid rising costs and uncertainties. The Homefront Crisis Ministerial Committee (HCMC), chaired by Coordinating Minister for National Security K Shanmugam, is actively addressing issues related to the impact of rising energy costs. This proactive stance reflects the government's intention to alleviate the burden on citizens and businesses. The measures include plans to cushion the immediate impact of rising fuel costs and ensure essential supplies remain accessible. The government is also monitoring the evolving situation, including the damage to key liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities in Qatar and the potential reduction in gas exports. The government is committed to managing price shocks and ensuring Singapore's long-term economic stability. The upcoming parliamentary discussions, combined with the government's proactive measures, demonstrate a comprehensive and coordinated approach to navigate the complexities of the Middle East conflict and safeguard the interests of Singapore and its people





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