Heavy rain eased Friday after Thanksgiving storms flooded the East Coast, downed trees and power lines, and caused water rescues from New York to Virginia. Power outages fell from over 900,000 to 230,000 by late Friday, while coastal flood warnings remained.

Heavy rain over flooded US East Coast communities began easing Friday (Nov 27), and power was slowly restored to hundreds of thousands of customers as some places stayed on guard for high-tide flooding following a round of holiday storms.

The number of power outages, which peaked Thursday at more than 900,000, fell to 230,000 by late Friday evening as crews worked to restore electricity, according to poweroutage.us. Pennsylvania had the most outages, followed by Missouri, where snow caused problems. In New York City, preparations were underway to hold Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Saturday after an unprecedented postponement because of rain and high winds.

Also read Thanksgiving Storm Disrupts East Coast Travel and Power on November 26

Storm Clears East Coast

The storm system is expected to leave the region Saturday morning, bringing drier conditions into Sunday. The storms snarled travel and downed trees and power lines. The intense weather led to water rescues from New York to Virginia. Elsewhere, wet snow fell as far south as the Tennessee Valley and freezing rain moved across northern New England.

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Cold rain was reported in parts of the Midwest, including the Ohio Valley and the lower Great Lakes. Another storm system in the Northwest brought rain along coastal Oregon. More snow was forecast in the Cascade Range and in mountain passes in Montana and Wyoming. Conditions were expected to improve across the entire eastern US, but this huge system will take some time to weaken, the National Weather Service said.

Coastal flood warnings were posted from New Jersey to Virginia. Blustery winds of 25 to 35 mph (40 to 56 kph) with higher wind gusts were common across the East. More than 1,100 flights were delayed and at least 116 were cancelled by Friday morning, according to flight tracking service FlightAware.

Local Damage Reports

In Maryland, nearly 2 million water customers in Montgomery and Prince George's counties were told they could resume normal water use Friday after being urged to conserve during the storm. Building roofs in Ocean City and Rockville collapsed. In Hampton, Virginia, the storm toppled a beloved landmark at Grandview Beach: a weathered, leafless tree known as the Grieving Tree or the Shell Tree. Visitors regularly decorated its branches with seashells, and it became a popular subject for photographers.

After surviving many storms, the tree may have finally met its match, local meteorologist Ricky Matthews said on Facebook, sharing a photograph. In Norfolk, Virginia, crews rescued 39 people and two dogs, City Councilman Tommy Smigiel posted. Part of a fishing pier collapsed in Virginia Beach, Virginia, closing a 3-mile (4.8-kilometre) section of beach, including the boardwalk, due to dangerous conditions, the city said.

Downtown merchants in Avalon, New Jersey, scrambled to pump out saltwater after some of the most significant tides in the seaside community's history. More than 1,100 people participated in a charity run, and Santa Claus was scheduled to arrive on a fire truck by evening to light the Christmas tree. Conditions were a million times better than they were 24 hours ago, borough business administrator Scott Wahl said.

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Water flooded the garage and surrounded the property of Cheryl McKenna of Ocean City, New Jersey, keeping her family inside for six hours on the holiday. Our family's been here for 36 years, McKenna said. But honestly, we're thinking, is this the right place for us to be? We're now retired, and we want to stay down here, but how often can we continue to do this?

Property Destruction Stories

Cynthia Battles, 70, said the storm ripped a two-story deck off her waterfront cottage in Oak Orchard, Delaware, and sent waves crashing through a sliding glass door. Glass was everywhere, her pontoon boat was in pieces and her partner's boat was submerged. Battles was drying out photographs and important documents. Some treasured books were ruined.

I know it's stuff - you can't take it with you - but it's the stuff that I need, said Battles, who did not know if the cottage could be saved. Part of Tennessee was under a winter storm warning for up to an inch of snow Friday, after rain turned into light snow on Thanksgiving. Conditions were calmer in the Midwest than the previous day, when as much as 15 inches (38 centimetres) of snow fell in eastern Missouri.

West Coast Impacts

The ice arena in Wentzville, Missouri, was empty when the roof caved in. Waves driven by high tides caused flooding along the Pacific coast and continued to affect train service. Buses were pressed into service as Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner cancelled or shortened more than a dozen trains between San Diego and Los Angeles. Record tides along the California coast prompted evacuations from Humboldt County in the far north to Ventura County near Los Angeles.

Heavy snow was expected in parts of Montana and Wyoming. A renewed surge of moisture associated with an atmospheric river across the Pacific Northwest moved toward the northern Rockies, the weather service said.