PAS Ends Cooperation with Bersatu, Eyes New Alliances Ahead of Malaysian Elections

PAS announces end of political cooperation with Bersatu, seeking new partnerships as analysts predict a major realignment of Malaysia's opposition ahead of state polls and the next general election.

In a significant political development, Malaysia's main opposition party, the Pan-Malaysian Islamic Party ( PAS ), has announced the end of its political cooperation with the Malaysian United Indigenous Party ( Bersatu ), signaling a major realignment in the country's opposition landscape.

The decision, announced on Monday night, comes ahead of upcoming state polls and the next general election, with PAS stating it is exploring potential electoral pacts to achieve ummah unity. Analysts view this as a strategic move by PAS to assert its own direction and reposition itself for future electoral battles. The break with Bersatu, a key component of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition, has been anticipated for months, as tensions within the alliance have been simmering.

Signs of the rift were evident as early as December, when eight Perlis assemblymen, including five from Bersatu, defected. Now, with PAS severing ties, the opposition is poised for a reshuffle that could reshape political battle lines ahead of the next general election. According to political analysts, the split is not merely the end of a partnership but the beginning of a broader realignment.

"The PAS-Bersatu split is not just about the end of one partnership; it is the beginning of a broader realignment that could redefine the opposition ahead of the next electoral cycle," said a political analyst from Universiti Sains Malaysia. The analyst added that the move reflects how political alliances in Malaysia are increasingly driven by electoral calculations rather than permanent partnerships.

PAS has long been a dominant force in Malay heartlands, but its failure to appeal to non-Malay voters has been a persistent challenge. To capture federal power, critics argue, PAS needs a bridge to make itself more acceptable to the wider electorate. The party has often been criticized for its leaders' remarks on race and religion, which have fueled fears of an Islamic theocracy among non-Muslims. Now, with the break from Bersatu, PAS is looking to forge new alliances.

All eyes are on the "Reset" convention scheduled for Saturday in Tanah Merah, Kelantan-a stronghold of PAS. The convention is widely seen as a launching pad for a new political pact, possibly involving a faction of Bersatu led by its former deputy president Hamzah Zainudin, who was sacked from the party. Analysts suggest that PAS has more chemistry with Hamzah than with Bersatu's chairperson and former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

"I think PAS has more chemistry with Hamzah rather than Muhyiddin," noted a political analyst from Universiti Malaya. Meanwhile, speculation about a potential revival of the Muafakat Nasional (MN) pact between PAS and UMNO has been dismissed by UMNO leaders. UMNO president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said on Tuesday that there was no intention to revive the pact, stating, "Whether it is 1.0 or 2.0, that is over, and we have closed the book.

" Formed in September 2019, MN was a short-lived alliance that collapsed over disagreements on collaboration with Bersatu. UMNO is a component of the Barisan Nasional coalition and is part of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's unity government. Despite this, analysts do not completely rule out a future PAS-UMNO partnership.

"A direct alliance between PAS and UMNO cannot be completely dismissed, as Malaysian politicians have demonstrated a high degree of pragmatism," said Professor Sivamurugan Pandian from Universiti Sains Malaysia. He added, however, that historical rivalry and competition for the same Malay electorate make such a partnership difficult in the near term. He expects PAS to first consolidate a new opposition configuration before considering broader realignments.

As both Penang and Selangor state assemblies were dissolved in early June, with the Election Commission set to announce poll dates soon, the political landscape is fluid. The next general election is not due until 2027, but the upcoming state polls in several states will serve as a key test for the new alignments. Analysts anticipate that PAS will prioritize a pact with Hamzah's breakaway Bersatu faction, while a more formal cooperation with UMNO remains a longer-term possibility.

The coming months will be critical for Malaysia's opposition, as parties jostle for positions ahead of the next electoral cycle. The "Reset" convention in Kelantan could be the starting point for a new political force that challenges both the current government and the existing opposition framework





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